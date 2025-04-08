White Lotus fans outraged by ‘unnecessary’ death in shocking season finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of The White Lotus have lashed out at the show’s creator Mike White for what they are calling “unnecessary” deaths in the shocking season three finale.

For weeks, fans have been speculating which of the season’s many stars will be shot and left floating in the pool of the luxury Thai hotel, as shown in the season's opening episodes.

Among the many contenders have been White Lotus hotel employee Belinda, innocent security guard Gaitok, the suicidal Tim Ratliff and any member of his complicated family or the problematic trio of Russians.

Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus season three finale

In the end, it was Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea and her partner Rick, played by Walton Goggins, who bit the bullet following a tragic shootout with resort owner Jim Hollinger (who turned about to be his father after all) and Gaitok.

Although The White Lotus has a habit of killing off fan-favourite characters, such as Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, the deaths of Rick and Chelsea appear to have hit viewers pretty hard.

One upset fan said: “Of course, they kill off the only likeable character in the show and she was the one.”

open image in gallery Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season three ( HBO )

Another person added: “So freaking unnecessary to kill Chelsea! She became one of my favourite characters along with Laurie & Belinda! Good season but the finale was entertaining but frustrating.”

An outraged viewer wrote: “CHELSEA MY SWEET ANGEL! ! ! ! F*** YOU MIKE WHITE! ! ! ! ! HOW DARE YOU? ! !”

Others bemoaned that series villain Greg managed to get away for another season without even a scratch on him.

“Chelsea dead. Rick dead. Rick killed his father. The Ratliff family still alive. Belinda doing Pornchai like how Yanya did her. The trio back together and yet somehow Greg is still alive,” said one angry viewer.

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus ( HBO )

“Mike White… you will pay for taking our baby Chelsea away and not Greg,” said a second dismayed fan.

Goggins has since posted a lengthy heartfelt tribute to Rick and Chelsea on Instagram. The star wrote: “Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us. If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it… not react… not be defined by it…It’s there… the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there. Always waiting for us to see it… Trust me I know. Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget.”