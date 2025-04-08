Bosch make clarification about White Lotus blender scene in finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bosch has responded after one of their blenders played a huge role in the season finale of The White Lotus.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of The White Lotus season three

In the episode, Jason Isaac’s Timothy Ratliffe plots to kill his wife, eldest son and daughter due to his concerns over his illegal financial activities. The murder ‘weapon’? A Bosch blender.

Ratliffe’s scheme involved a blender, piña coladas, and poison. He planned to spare only his son Lochlan (Sam Nivola) - the one member of his family who said that he could live without wealth.

However, Ratliffe didn’t go through with the murder, making the excuse that the coconut milk was off and the cocktails couldn’t be drunk. Leaving the dirty blender out, Lochlan almost dies after foolishly making a protein shake from the mixture the next morning, to impress his brother Saxon.

Bosch was quick to respond to their blender’s spotlight in the finale, with a spokesperson from BSH, the company behind the brand, releasing a statement.

Speaking to TVLine, the representative said: “While we’re very appreciative of the creative flair and immense popularity of the show in the United States, BSH is clarifying that the Bosch product featured was not provided or placed by the company. However, we can confirm that the production team did purchase the product on their own while filming abroad.”

They continued: “We appreciate the attention the Bosch brand is receiving as a result of this pop culture moment.”

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs and Patrick Schwarzenegger in ‘ The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

On social media, viewers were most disturbed not by Ratcliffe’s choice of murder, but by his son Lochlan not washing the blender before using it.

One person joked: “Tbh Lochlan almost deserved to die for not cleaning out this day-old dirty blender before using it! men!!!”

A second added: “It doesn't matter that Lochlan doesn't know that drinks were poisoned, he's still using a dirty blender that stayed on the counter overnight with coconut milk in it.”

A third said: “Why wouldn't Lochlan clean the damn blender that's been sitting out all day before using it??? Just nasty as hell.”

open image in gallery Saxon and Lochlan in ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

BSH’s response and appreciation for The White Lotus is a stark contrast to Duke University’s reply to the use of their brand. in the show.

The Ratliffe family has numerous ties to the North Carolina university, with Timothy even fantasising about suicide and murder while wearing a t-shirt sporting the institution’s name.

Frank Tramble, Duke’s vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs, responded in a statement last month: “The White Lotus not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available.”

The White Lotus is available to watch on Sky and Now.