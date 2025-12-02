Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is well underway with this year’s evictions now taking place.

The show has traditionally been filmed in Australia, though there were two pandemic-ridden years which saw a host of famous faces spend time closer to home: in Wales, to be specific.

Due to the pandemic, bosses were forced to film the show in Gwrych Castle.

However, in 2022, the popular ITV reality series returned to its roots in the Australian jungle.

But where exactly is I’m a Celebrity actually filmed?

In its early days, the series was filmed in Queensland, northeast Australia. However, for its second series in 2003, production migrated to New South Wales.

Specifically, the I’m a Celebrity “jungle” is located in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah.

The 15,310-acre space is not in fact a jungle, as it is constantly referred to on the show, but a rainforest.

Gwrych Castle in Wales, where the 2020 and 2021 editions of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ were staged ( Getty )

The celebrities taking part in this year’s series include former talk show host Ruby Wax, EastEnders actor Shona McGarty and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley.

While ITV does not disclose how much money each of the celebrities is receiving for taking part, it’s been reported that Aitch is the highest-paid among them - with the Brit Award-winning rapper allegedly taking home £250,000 for his stint Down Under. Find out how much the whole cast is reportedly being paid here.

Bosses introduced a big change to how the trial voting works for 2025 - but viewers found a way around it. For the first time, fans were told each celebrity would only be allowed to do a maximum of two Bushtucker Trials in a row. However, the voting then saw Aitch and social media star Angryginge voted to take on the trials on alternating nights.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.