Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? See the Australian ‘jungle’ location
I’m a Celebrity took place in Wales for two years, but the ITV favourite returned to Australia in 2022
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is well underway with this year’s evictions now taking place.
The show has traditionally been filmed in Australia, though there were two pandemic-ridden years which saw a host of famous faces spend time closer to home: in Wales, to be specific.
Due to the pandemic, bosses were forced to film the show in Gwrych Castle.
However, in 2022, the popular ITV reality series returned to its roots in the Australian jungle.
But where exactly is I’m a Celebrity actually filmed?
In its early days, the series was filmed in Queensland, northeast Australia. However, for its second series in 2003, production migrated to New South Wales.
Specifically, the I’m a Celebrity “jungle” is located in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah.
The 15,310-acre space is not in fact a jungle, as it is constantly referred to on the show, but a rainforest.
The celebrities taking part in this year’s series include former talk show host Ruby Wax, EastEnders actor Shona McGarty and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley.
While ITV does not disclose how much money each of the celebrities is receiving for taking part, it’s been reported that Aitch is the highest-paid among them - with the Brit Award-winning rapper allegedly taking home £250,000 for his stint Down Under. Find out how much the whole cast is reportedly being paid here.
Bosses introduced a big change to how the trial voting works for 2025 - but viewers found a way around it. For the first time, fans were told each celebrity would only be allowed to do a maximum of two Bushtucker Trials in a row. However, the voting then saw Aitch and social media star Angryginge voted to take on the trials on alternating nights.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.
