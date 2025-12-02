Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed? See the Australian ‘jungle’ location

I’m a Celebrity took place in Wales for two years, but the ITV favourite returned to Australia in 2022

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 02 December 2025 11:53 EST
Comments
Vogue Williams hits out at I'm a Celeb campmates talking behind her back

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is well underway with this year’s evictions now taking place.

The show has traditionally been filmed in Australia, though there were two pandemic-ridden years which saw a host of famous faces spend time closer to home: in Wales, to be specific.

Due to the pandemic, bosses were forced to film the show in Gwrych Castle.

However, in 2022, the popular ITV reality series returned to its roots in the Australian jungle.

Recommended

But where exactly is I’m a Celebrity actually filmed?

In its early days, the series was filmed in Queensland, northeast Australia. However, for its second series in 2003, production migrated to New South Wales.

Specifically, the I’m a Celebrity “jungle” is located in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah.

The 15,310-acre space is not in fact a jungle, as it is constantly referred to on the show, but a rainforest.

Gwrych Castle in Wales, where the 2020 and 2021 editions of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ were staged
Gwrych Castle in Wales, where the 2020 and 2021 editions of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ were staged (Getty)

The celebrities taking part in this year’s series include former talk show host Ruby Wax, EastEnders actor Shona McGarty and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley.

While ITV does not disclose how much money each of the celebrities is receiving for taking part, it’s been reported that Aitch is the highest-paid among them - with the Brit Award-winning rapper allegedly taking home £250,000 for his stint Down Under. Find out how much the whole cast is reportedly being paid here.

Bosses introduced a big change to how the trial voting works for 2025 - but viewers found a way around it. For the first time, fans were told each celebrity would only be allowed to do a maximum of two Bushtucker Trials in a row. However, the voting then saw Aitch and social media star Angryginge voted to take on the trials on alternating nights.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in