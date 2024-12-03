Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

What We Do in the Shadows fans have celebrated Alexander Skarsgard’s cameo in the latest episode of the vampire comedy.

During Monday’s instalment of the series, The True Blood star made a surprise appearance at a celebration for head vampire Baron Afanas (Doug Jones).

At the party, The Baron declared his intentions to take over the new world, and when one woman tried to ask him a question, Laszlo’s monster attacked her and tore her to shreds.

The Baron then asked if there were any more questions, which is when the camera cut to Skarsgard nervously putting his hand down, saying: “I thought I had a question, but then you answered it.”

Skarsgard was dressed in all black and wore vampire fangs, closely resembling the get-up of hisTrue Blood character, the vampire Eric Northam.

Fans of Vampire-themed shows were shocked by Skarsgard’s cameo in the series, with one excited person writing: “ALEXANDER SKARSGARD ON WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS????????! GUYS. GUYS. GUYS. GUYS.”

Another added: “I WASN’T LIVE TWEETING BUT ALEXANDER SKARSGARD ON WWDITS?!?!?!??”

While Skarsgard’s character was never named, the FX series has a tradition of bringing back famous vampires from across TV and film, with previous names including Blade’s Wesley Snipes, True Blood’s Evan Rachel Wood and Paul Reubens from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Skarsgard played Northman in all seven seasons of the HBO supernatural drama True Blood, which aired from 2008 to 2014.

open image in gallery Skarsgard was dressed in all black and wore vampire fangs, closely resembling the get-up of his ‘True Blood’ character ( FX )

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, the Succession actor commented on his Shadows cameo: “I’m afraid I have no recollection of shooting this episode as Dr Laszlo Cravensworth apparently hypnotised me at the wrap party.”

“But I did wake up with an intense physical attraction to Dr Cravensworth and found his extraordinary wit, charm and intelligence absolutely disarming. I have since started a YouTube fan page for him. It’s called ‘Because you’re Cravens-worth it.’ Please like, follow and subscribe.”

What We Do in the Shadows was adapted for TV in 2019, based on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement-directed movie of the same name.

The original movie was a mockumentary, focussing on a group of vampires living in modern-day New Zealand.

open image in gallery Skarsgard pictured in 2023 ( Getty Images )

The TV adaptation follows four vampire roommates living in Staten Island, starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch.

The new season sees the arrival of former roommate and fellow vampire Jerry (Mike O’Brien), who had been taking a “super slumber” since 1976, but when he wakes up and says, “Happy New Year, 1996,” Nadja and Nandor realise they forgot to wake him up and accidentally let him sleep for 50 years. Jerry then demands to know what the vampires have been doing for the past five decades.

Jerry’s reappearance makes the vampires realise how little they have done in that time. In the trailer for the new season, they say: “Not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered.”