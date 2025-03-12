Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wendy Williams has claimed she passed a medical examination with “flying colors” after she was taken to the hospital for a wellness check.

The former Wendy Williams Show host, 60, was removed from her assisted living facility on Monday after dropping a note from her window that read: “Help! Wendy!!”

During Tuesday morning’s episode of Good Day New York, Williams called on-air anchor Rosanna Scotto from the Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan to give her an update on her situation.

Williams has been under financial guardianship since 2022. Last year, her care team announced she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

When asked about the tests she had undergone to determine whether her cognitive functions were sufficiently intact for her to end her court-ordered guardianship, Williams declared she passed “with flying colors.”

open image in gallery Wendy Williams has been under financial guardianship since 2022, and was taken to the hospital yesterday after asking those outside her assisted living facility for help.

She was accompanied by a woman named Gina — a caregiver not associated with the guardianship, according to TMZ — who additionally informed Scotto that “factually Wendy is not incapacitated.”

Asked how long she expects to be in the hospital, Williams responded: “I’m waiting to see my lawyer. I saw her yesterday; she’ll be here today.”

Continuing, Gina said that these test results will “absolutely” be brought to the judge to argue for William’s release from the assisted living facility.

“These independent results [are] from a well-known hospital, it’s independent, it’s factual. I would be very disappointed and very concerned if the judge has an issue with those tests,” Gina said.

“You know what I don’t understand, Wendy, is they’re locking you up like you committed a crime,” Scotto said in disbelief, with Williams concurring.

“You know I’m on the fifth floor; it’s called the memory unit. This is a floor where you don’t remember anything. Like really?” Williams said. “As far as me being able to go outside? I’m not allowed. I have to stay in this building. In order to go into the gym, which is on the third floor, I have to be permitted.”

open image in gallery Williams claimed she will show the results of her recent test to a judge to try and facilitate her release from an assisted living until ( Getty Images for New York Women )

Addressing the cost of the facility, she added that it had to be approved by her guardian. “My money is in the air,” she said. “Oh god. This is my life.”

Giving further context about the restrictions placed on Williams, Scotto revealed: “I can’t even call you back. You don’t know your phone number. They’ve given you some kind of weird kind of phone.”

“I have a landline phone,” Williams interjected. “My guardian person has been having my phone for years now. It’s unbelievable. I can’t search my phone.”

As for what she hopes for her future, Williams said her number one priority is to get out of the guardianship.

Gina further added that she thinks the new test results will “open up a lot of doors.”

“I did make a report myself, and I brought [Adult Protected Services] in; we brought NYPD in,” she said.

The Independent has contacted William’s representative for further comment.