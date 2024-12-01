Wayne Northrop death: Days of Our Lives and Dynasty star dies, aged 77

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Soap opera star Wayne Northrop, best known for his longtime portrayal of Detective Roman Brady onDays of Our Lives, has died at the age of 77.

Northrop, who later returned to the NBC series as Dr. Alex North in 2005, died Friday (November 30) at his Southern California retirement home, his publicist confirmed to Variety.

“Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” Northrop’s wife, General Hospital actor Lynn Herring Northrop, wrote in a statement on behalf of the family.

“We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.”

Born April 12, 1947, in Sumner, Washington to Robert and Donna Jean Northrop, the veteran actor graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s in communications. He then took acting classes at Seattle Community College.

Northrop starred in more than 1,000 episodes of the ongoing series Days of Our Lives. He first joined the show in 1981, playing the role of the warm-hearted detective for four years before reprising the character for another four years from 1991 to 1994. He then stepped into the new role of Dr. Alex North from 2005 to 2006.

During the first four years of his time on Days of Our Lives, he simultaneously played Michael Culhane, the chauffeur of oil tycoon Blake Carrington (John Forsythe), on the nine-season drama Dynasty.

Wayne Northrop starred as Michael Culhane in ‘Dynasty’ ( ABC )

He also appeared in more than 100 episodes of Port Charles and a handful of episodes of LA Law.

Northrop is survived by his wife, Lynn, whom he married in 1981; their two sons Hank (Laura) and Grady; and his stepmother Janet Northrop.