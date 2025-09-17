Walking Dead crew member dies of injuries after alleged hit-and-run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Blanc Lacy, a veteran script supervisor on The Walking Dead, has died aged 62 from injuries she sustained in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Atlanta earlier this month.

A man has been charged with homicide by vehicle in her death, the Atlanta Police Department reported.

The collision occurred on Labor Day, September 1, while Lacy was a passenger in a Toyota Prius. Police report that 31-year-old Buck Rollins was traveling at more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control of his Hyundai Elantra and collided with the Prius in an intersection.

Rollins reportedly left the scene before later turning himself in to Fulton County Jail. He is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding.

Lacy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries on September 5, four days after the incident.

open image in gallery Amy Blanc Lacy died after injuries sustained in a car crash in Atlanta ( Kaitlyn Ross/Facebook )

Two other occupants of the Prius, a 23-year-old male driver and a 25-year-old male passenger, were also injured and taken to hospital.

A Facebook post by Lacy’s niece, Erin Haley, identified the men as Lacy’s sons, Adrian and Oliver, and said both were “treated for minor injuries and have been discharged.”

Haley’s post said Lacy “sustained serious injuries to her brain and spinal cord. She went into a coma and was placed on a ventilator. After much consideration and consultation with medical professionals, the heart wrenching decision to remove life sustaining support was made by her children and loved ones, in accordance to Amy’s wishes.”

Lacy served as script supervisor for more than 135 episodes of AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2011 to 2020, according to Deadline. The zombie series’ showrunner, Scott M. Gimple, shared tributes to Lacy on X last week, calling her, “A singsong rhyme of a human being.”

“She was one of the people who made TWD TWD, on film and on set. If you love it (hell, even if you don’t) you love her, I assure you. She was gifted, and in a hard working group, she was one of the hardest working,” he wrote.

Khary Payton, who played King Ezekiel on the horror drama, also paid tribute to his former colleague on Instagram. “Amy. You’ve always been an angel,” he wrote. “I’ll be looking for you in all the little beautiful things. Love and miss you.”

Lacy’s other script supervising credits include Kingdom Business, Loki, MacGyver and Halt and Catch Fire.

In a GoFundMe set up to help her family, organizers wrote, “Amy Lacy was a radiant and beautiful presence in the Film Community, touching the lives to (sic) of so many. Amy raised three wonderful children, filling their lives with joy, laughter and dance.”

“In a tragic accident, we will lose her, leaving her family to navigate this tremendous loss,” the fundraiser reads.

“Let’s come together to support her children during this difficult time. Any help you can provide for her funeral and the expenses ahead will be greatly appreciated. Amy your spirit with (sic) forever illuminate our lives, and you will continue to dance in our hearts.”

She was laid to rest with an eco-friendly burial on Wednesday, September 10, Fox 5 reports.

Rollins was released from jail on a $70,000 bond, according to online jail records.