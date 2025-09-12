Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has shared images of a grisly blister sustained while training for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old shared a close-up graphic picture of her left toe, which showed a popped blister revealing the raw skin underneath.

“I feel like you can see into my soul on this one...” she wrote in a caption on her Instagram story on Thursday (11 September).

“PS I’m sorry if you hate feet... there’s going to be a LOT of feet pics in my future.”

Pattison was announced as the eleventh contestant to join the popular BBC dancing competition, and has hinted at the difficulties she is anticipating, including her challenges with anxiety ahead of the programme.

In a later story, the bestselling author and I’m A Celebrity winner demonstrated her ballroom moves at a photoshoot and wrote: “I’m that bitch who has made doing Strictly her ENTIRE personality... Lord help me. Just getting my practice in.”

open image in gallery Vicky Pattison is a contestant on the forthcoming series of the popular BBC dancing competition ( Getty Images )

She then shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes images to her main Instagram feed, including one of her foot with some cream on it. Pattison took pictures with her fellow contestants including Love Island winner Dani Dyer and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope.

“Strictly BTS,” wrote the TV personality, along with the show’s theme music.

“It’s been a WEEK let me tell you lads! I’ve laughed, cried and been Strictified. But I already feel like I’ve made friends for life with all my gorgeous dancers, not to mention the pros and fabulous crew.”

She added: “It certainly is a juggernaut and I’m so honoured to be part of this year’s show, even if it means I’ll have no skin at all left on my feet soon.”

open image in gallery ‘I’ll have no skin at all left on my feet soon,’ said the star ( Instagram/VickyPattison )

Pattison had previously described feeling like a “coiled spring” with nerves. However, she explained that former Strictly contestant Pete Wicks had come to the rescue.

“But a nice phone call with Pete Wicks and a little cry has really helped. Love you pet... and thank you.”

This year’s lineup also includes Lioness Karen Carney, Good Morning Britain showbiz presenter Ross King, and history-making model Ellie Goldstein, who will be the show’s first contestant with Down Syndrome.

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One from 20 September.