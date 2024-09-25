Vernon Kay forced to pull out of BBC Radio 2 slot on ‘doctors orders’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay has been forced to pull out of his regular hosting duties on orders from his doctor.

The 50-year-old presenter sounded hoarse as he shared an update on Instagram on Tuesday morning, telling his followers he had a sore throat and had been advised to go on vocal rest.

He said: “Morning everyone. Under doctor’s orders, I’m resting my voice.

“It should be alright tomorrow but I’m going to slide away from the microphone this morning and just rest the vocal chords.”

“They’re a bit strained, allegedly. Very hoarse. But I’ll be back tomorrow,” he explained.

During Kay’s show on Monday, listeners remarked that the host sounded “awful” and shouldn’t be presenting.

One listener wrote: “It’s actually a bit unprofessional in my opinion. I don’t know what @BBCRadio2 are thinking of. It’s 1 thing him going in, but Vernon wasn’t sent home sounding like that when he’s on for 2.5 hours?”

open image in gallery Presenter told listeners his vocal chords were ‘strained’ ( Instagram via @vernonkay )

One fan added: “WOW! Vernon Kay sounds awful this morning. His voice is almost gone. Get better soon Vern,” as another remarked Kay sounded “awful”.

Presenter Gaby Roslin, who recently covered for Zoe Ball during her extended leave of absence, is sitting in for Kay today on his mid-morning show.

Opening the show today, Roslin began: “Morning everyone, Vern usually says what the weather’s like, I can tell you, it’s raining, take your umbrella.”

She later sent her well-wishes to the All Star Family Fortunes host, saying: “Gaby in for Vernon Kay, it’s a joy to be here.”

“Vernon, I hope your throat is feeling better. I was listening yesterday, loved the show but did worry about your throat,” she said. “So just take it easy, no talking today.”

Kay’s absence comes as Zoe Ball returned to the radio station on Monday (23 September) following a six-week-long absence.

Ball welcomed back listeners on Monday (23 September) with her lively introduction, telling them, “It’s me Zoe, the happy wanderer, I’ve wandered back” before asking if they enjoyed their “Brat summer”.

Thanking her colleague and radio presenter, Scott Mills, for filling in for her, she said: “Thank you Scott Mills for looking after the show for the week – more on that later. What have I missed? Text me! Missed ya!”

In March, Ball revealed she would be taking time off from her breakfast show to care for her mother, Julie Peckham, who was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer earlier this year. In April, Peckham died aged 74, with Roslin and Mills stepping in to cover Ball’s morning slot.

After playing her first track, Ball joked that she hadn’t been to Turkey for a “new face and teeth” during her time off, but newsreader Tina Daheley told her “you do look great though”.

Ball joked that she had “so much gossip” to catch up on with her fellow presenters before reading out messages from listeners – with many of them telling her they had missed her during her leave.

As one listener phoned in to request a song, they welcomed Zoe back, to which she replied: “Ah thank you it is lovely to be back.”