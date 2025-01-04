Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brenda Blethyn has made a big admission about her hit show Vera after ITV aired the final ever episode.

The crime drama has officially drawn to an end, months after the British star announced she had quit the series after 13 years.

Blethyn has portrayed Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope in every episode of the show, which debuted in 2011, and filmed her final episodes earlier last summer.

The final episode, which was described as “poignant” by viewers, saw Vera retire from her role as DI – a conclusion that reassured many who were concerned the character might be killed off.

In the documentary special Vera... Farewell Pet, which aired on Friday (3 January), Blethyn explained why she “didn’t want Vera to be killed off”, stating: “I suspected that she’d be living on in the books.”

The lead character, as well as some specific episodes in series one and two, are based on Ann Cleeves’s Vera Stanhope crime novels.

Blethyn continued: “She’s a sensible woman, Vera. She knows when it’s time to call it a day. In the same way Brenda Blethyn knows when it’s time to call it a day. You just sense when the time is right.”

However, reflecting on her role, the Secrets & Lies actor admitted she felt she never fully nailed Vera’s north-east accent, which she had based on the show’s props man Geoff Blackburn.

“I don’t think actually that I have ever cracked it,” she said in the documentary, adding that she often gets “imposter syndrome” as an actor.

Speaking about her final day on set, Blethyn said: “On the last day I felt very emotional. It’s her packing up her stuff and backing out of the office and I could have cried to be honest. It’s so bittersweet because I’ve loved every minute of this job.”

Brenda Blethyn in ‘Vera’ ( ITV )

After the airing of the special, the actor wrote on X/Twitter: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who sent such warm messages about the winding up of VERA. I loved every minute of working on the series and I will miss it. The warmth and generosity of fans worldwide made it even more special. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Vera follows Blethyn’s detective chief inspector of the fictional Northumberland & City Police, who is nearing retirement but continues to solve cases with her team, often detecting small errors in her colleagues’ thought processes.

The series is filmed across north-east England in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Northumberland. Specific locations include Gateshead, North Shields, Whitley Bay, Amble, Warkworth, Alnmouth, Bamburgh, and Holy Island.

As a result, Vera has had a positive impact on North East Tourism, which was celebrated by a win at the 2019 RTS North East and Border Awards.