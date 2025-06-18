Vanessa Feltz show hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints over ‘selfish mothers’ breastfeeding remark
Designer Karen Millen said that feeding children breast milk past six months was an ‘addiction’ and ‘weird’
Vanessa Feltz’s Channel 5 show has been hit with nearly 2,000 complaints to Ofcom after a guest called breastfeeding mothers “selfish”.
Designer Karen Millen, 63, was asked her thoughts on mothers who breastfeed children aged three, and went on to claim that breastfeed past six months was “selfish”, “an addiction”, “weird” and “not normal”. The opinion sparked outrage online and has resulted in hundreds of complaints being made to the broadcasting regulator.
“There’s no benefit, is there, for a child to be breastfed beyond six months really,” Millen said on Vanessa last week. “I think it’s quite a selfish thing on the mother’s part.”
Asked to expand on her thoughts, Millen went on to say: “I just think that’s not good emotionally for that child. I mean, what does that child do later in life? The attachment – like you say it becomes an addiction and an addiction for that child too because they only know the boob. It’s just not normal, is it? I’m sorry, I find it very weird.”
The segment received 1,856 complaints from the episode which aired on June 10 and an additional 130 on June 13.
Millen has apologised since, saying: “The question was aimed at a three-year-old being breastfed and my thoughts on that and my answers reflected that, not the subject of breastfeeding. And as a woman to women, I do respect your choices and I do want to support you.”
The Independent has contacted Channel 5 for comment.
NHS guidance states: “The NHS recommends exclusive breastfeeding for around the first 6 months of a baby's life. After that, it's recommended to continue breastfeeding alongside solid foods for as long as you and your baby wish.
“Breast milk provides all the nutrients a baby needs in the first six months and offers protection against illnesses.”
Viewers hit out at the segment writing: “Channel 5 should be ashamed of themselves for broadcasting such false and damaging information. The bias in this piece and lack of fact checking is astounding!
“There are multiple health benefits to breastfeeding beyond six months old for both baby and mother. Ultimately, it is a mothers decision and everyone else should keep their toxic opinions to themselves.”
Another added: “Why are we asking a fashion designer about her thoughts on breastfeeding like she’s a specialist… It’s actually insulting.”
“Why are they asking the opinions of people who obviously have no education on breastfeeding?” commented a third.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments