Hit ITV series Unforgotten could be about to change in a big way, with its creator teasing his exit from the series.

Unforgotten started out as a modest hit for the channel when it premiered in 2015, introducing viewers to Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan. Later seasons welcomed Sinéad Keenan‘s DCI Jessie James to the fold.

The London-based crime drama, which focuses on a new cold case each series, has grown in viewership since its debut.

But, in news that will concern long-time viewers of the show, creator and writer Chris Lang has now said he’s considering leaving the series after the forthcoming seventh run.

“I’ll probably hand on the baton after this series,” he told Royal Television Society in a recent interview.

Lang, who oversees the show “from the beginning” of production “to the bitter end”, also addressed viewer complaints that the show had become “too political” in recent seasons.

Subjects the show has tackled include asylum seekers and the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t write it if I didn’t have something to say about the state of the nation,” Lang continued.

“Because Unforgotten has an inherent and robust structure, that allows me space to hold up a mirror to British society – it’s a Trojan horse show.”

He said: “I’ll still be involved, but I’ve written 42 episodes and don’t want to repeat myself.”

Each series of Unforgotten introduces a new set of characters who have a historic link to a person whose remains are found in episode one.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan in ‘Unforgotten’ ( ITV )

As the series continues, their connection to the case – and each other – is revealed.

In 2018, The Independent called the show “the year’s most addictive thriller”, with Ed Power writing: “Unforgotten has confirmed that there’s still space in the schedules for thoughtful, slow-burning entertainment.”

A review of the show’s latest series, which aired in February, said its format is “the gift that keeps on giving”.

Over the years, the show’s ensemble has included Tom Courtenay, Trevor Eve, Mark Bonnar, Susan Lynch, Sheila Hancock, Hayley Mills and MyAnna Buring.