Twin Peaks: David Lynch’s graoundbreaking show now available to stream in its entirety
The show became a cult phenomenon after being released in 1990
David Lynch’s landmark television series Twin Peaks and its 2017 follow-up series is now available to stream in their entirety on Mubi.
The cult show, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has been consistently called one of the greatest TV shows of all time, having first captivated fans on its debut in 1990.
The cult show, which originally ran for two seasons between 1990 and 1991, follows the happenings of the titular small town in the US state of Washington. The primary focus of the narrative was FBI special agent Dale Cooper’s (Kyle MacLachlan) investigation into the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). However, like most of Lynch’s work, the narrative delves into the darker and often surreal underbelly of American society.
Twenty-five years later, Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost returned to Twin Peaks for a third season which was titled Twin Peaks:The Return. The story, which extended its locations to New York, Las Vegas, New Mexico and Texas, followed the aftermath of Cooper’s investigation into Palmer’s death
Mubi announced the acquisition of Twin Peaks in April, with the platform’s VP Global Head of Programming, Katharina Feistauer, whose service licensed rights from Paramount Global Content Distribution, stating: “Launching Twin Peaks alongside Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series is a dream for Mubi, bringing one of the most loved and discussed series in TV history to the platform.”
The news came just months after Lynch died on 16 January, aged 78. In her statement, Feistauer added: “Whilst this launch has been months in the making, the sad news of David Lynch’s death only a few weeks ago makes this opportunity to show his iconic work even more special. We are excited for the Lynch fans in our membership to revisit the episodes comprehensively, as well creating an opportunity for new audiences to discover it for the first time.”
Every episode of the iconic series is available to stream on Mubi and will cost users around £10.99 a month and can also be added as a Prime Video channel for £9.99 per month. Both options also offer users a seven-day free trial.
It comes as Lynch’s eldest daughter Jennifer told The Times that there could potentially still be a chance for fans to enjoy his unmade Netflix series Unrecorded Night.
“None of us [Lynch’s four children] ever tried to make his series in his place. We are considering offering that as a published piece so that people can sit with his ideas. It would be very sad if people didn’t get to see it.”
Jennifer was pressed on whether he had already cast any of his regular collaborators, like Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern or Naomi Watts, for any roles in the series.
“I was sworn to secrecy but yes, I’m sure Kyle would have been part of it. And Laura [Dern], and Naomi [Watts],” she admitted. “He loved to play with his friends.”
