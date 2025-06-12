Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lynch’s landmark television series Twin Peaks and its 2017 follow-up series is now available to stream in their entirety on Mubi.

The cult show, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has been consistently called one of the greatest TV shows of all time, having first captivated fans on its debut in 1990.

The cult show, which originally ran for two seasons between 1990 and 1991, follows the happenings of the titular small town in the US state of Washington. The primary focus of the narrative was FBI special agent Dale Cooper’s (Kyle MacLachlan) investigation into the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). However, like most of Lynch’s work, the narrative delves into the darker and often surreal underbelly of American society.

Twenty-five years later, Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost returned to Twin Peaks for a third season which was titled Twin Peaks:The Return. The story, which extended its locations to New York, Las Vegas, New Mexico and Texas, followed the aftermath of Cooper’s investigation into Palmer’s death

open image in gallery Kyle MacLachlan played the series's lead, the well-spoken FBI agent Dale Cooper ( ABC )

Mubi announced the acquisition of Twin Peaks in April, with the platform’s VP Global Head of Programming, Katharina Feistauer, whose service licensed rights from Paramount Global Content Distribution, stating: “Launching Twin Peaks alongside Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series is a dream for Mubi, bringing one of the most loved and discussed series in TV history to the platform.”

The news came just months after Lynch died on 16 January, aged 78. In her statement, Feistauer added: “Whilst this launch has been months in the making, the sad news of David Lynch’s death only a few weeks ago makes this opportunity to show his iconic work even more special. We are excited for the Lynch fans in our membership to revisit the episodes comprehensively, as well creating an opportunity for new audiences to discover it for the first time.”

Every episode of the iconic series is available to stream on Mubi and will cost users around £10.99 a month and can also be added as a Prime Video channel for £9.99 per month. Both options also offer users a seven-day free trial.

It comes as Lynch’s eldest daughter Jennifer told The Times that there could potentially still be a chance for fans to enjoy his unmade Netflix series Unrecorded Night.

open image in gallery David Lynch as FBI agent Gordon Cole in Twin Peaks ( ABC )

“None of us [Lynch’s four children] ever tried to make his series in his place. We are considering offering that as a published piece so that people can sit with his ideas. It would be very sad if people didn’t get to see it.”

Jennifer was pressed on whether he had already cast any of his regular collaborators, like Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern or Naomi Watts, for any roles in the series.

“I was sworn to secrecy but yes, I’m sure Kyle would have been part of it. And Laura [Dern], and Naomi [Watts],” she admitted. “He loved to play with his friends.”