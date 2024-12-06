Tulisa Contostavlos ‘leaves’ Australia and will miss I’m a Celebrity final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa Contostavlos has reportedly left Australia a week early after being eliminated from the show.

On Monday night (2 December), the N-Dubz singer was the third star to be booted out of the jungle, following in the footsteps of Jane Moore and Dean McCullough who left the competition in its earlier stages.

As part of the show, friends and family of the eliminated contestants, and all the previously evicted campmates, wait at the Marriott Hotel to greet the celebrity once they have been eliminated, which is documented by ITV’s camera crew.

It is also tradition that those who are booted off the show stay in Australia at the same hotel to watch the final, and congratulate whoever is crowned the King or Queen of the jungle.

However, Contostavlos has reportedly left Australia after skipping an appearance on the aftershow, I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked, and failing to greet former campmate Melvin Odoom when he was eliminated. This means she could also miss Sunday night’s final.

Loose Women star Moore, who was evicted from camp before Contostavlos, hinted that the singer had left the hotel in a column for The Sun.

“Since leaving, I am spending my days hanging out with the other families and friends at the pool of our luxury hotel, along with the growing band of fellow evictees – Dean, Tulisa, before she left, and Melvin,” wrote Moore. The Independent has contacted Contostavlos’ representatives for comment.

On Wednesday, speculation mounted after Contostavlos deleted her social Instagram posts. But addressing the speculation, she said in an Instagram video that she “needs some time” after leaving the jungle.

open image in gallery Tulisa Contostavlos on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ ( ITV )

In the clip, she said: “I’m just doing a little video to clear a couple things up. Just so you know, when I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening my friends went to bed.

“I was on my Instagram trying to have a nice little scroll at some funny stuff. I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in all the most positive way. But because it’s been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily.”

She added: “And I just started to feel overwhelmed. I thought do you know what, I really just need to take a bit of time for me and just chill. This is all feeling just a little bit much at the moment. I’m just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle. Then when the time is right and I’ve had a little time to process I’m going to make my own reels of all my best bits I really like.”

open image in gallery Tulisa Contostavlos on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ ( ITV/PA )

In a post-exit interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Contostavlos suggested that some friendships between the campmates might not last once the show is over, telling the presenter: “A lot of people were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.

“Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four hour drives to see each other? And so the test of the friendships begins now or in a week’s time.”

The eliminations will continue throughout the week ahead of the finale on Sunday (8 December), which will see one of the remaining stars crowned king or queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, footballer Jill Scott.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! air nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX