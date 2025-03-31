Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There will be no comedy monologue at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner after the organizers announced they have cancelled an appearance by Amber Ruffin, saying they don’t want to focus on “the politics of division.”

The comedic section of the annual event often makes headlines. Michelle Wolf’s jokes about Trump, abortion and gun control went viral in 2018, while Stephen Colbert famously skewered George W Bush back in 2006. In 2011, host Seth Meyers and President Barack Obama told a series of jokes mocking Donald Trump – who was sitting expressionless in the audience – which some have credited with cementing his determination to run for the presidency.

Ruffin, a 46-year-old stand-up comic and writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, had been scheduled to perform at this year’s event.

However, on Friday White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich shared a clip on X of Ruffin being interviewed about her appearance. Budowich criticized the decision to book her, calling her a “2nd rate comedian” who “is previewing the event by calling this administration ‘murderers’ who want to ‘feel like human beings, but they shouldn’t get to feel that way, because you’re not’.”

The following day, Eugene Daniels, the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, which organizes the dinner, sent out a message to colleagues announcing that Ruffin would no longer be performing.

"The WHCA board has unanimously decided we are no longer featuring a comedic performance this year,” wrote Daniels.

Amber Ruffin speaking at the 16th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards in Beverly Hills in February 2025 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

He continued: “At this consequential moment for journalism. I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner is set to take place on April 26 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

Even after the announcement that Ruffin will no longer appear at the event, Budowich continued to criticize organizers.

In a follow-up tweet he wrote: “No accountability at [the White House Correspondents' Association], just a cop out statement—pathetic!

Obama mocks Trump at 2011 White House correspondent's dinner

“Many WHCA members are privately pointing the finger at Eugene for making the unilateral decision to recruit and sign this garbage, hate-filled comedian.

“Yet, they are all turning a blind eye to it publicly. It’s an indictment on how broken and useless this organization has become… so sad that such a storied and consequential group has been so quickly driven into irrelevancy. Oh well. Good riddance!”

The Independent has approached Ruffin for comment.