Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Woody Harrelson has poured cold water on the prospect of a return to the world of True Detective with Matthew McConaughey.

The former Cheers actor, 64, and Harrelson, 55, starred as mismatched police investigators in the acclaimed first season of the cerebral crime drama back in 2014.

While True Detective has returned for multiple new seasons – with a fifth season currently in development – the HBO series has adopted an anthology format, changing its cast and setting for each new instalment.

McConaughey had previously teased the possibility of a return for his and Harrelson’s characters, saying that it was currently “nothing more than an idea”.

“If [original series creator Nic Pizzolatto] puts something on paper that Woody and I think is good enough, it wouldn’t even be a choice. We would look at it and go, ‘it must happen’. It’s gotta be damn good though because we set a pretty good precedent,” he said.

Speaking on 3rd Hour of Today this week, Harrelson, however, dismissed the possibilities of a return.

“Matthew’s so funny In fairness, never. No chance,” he said.

“Because it turned out great. I love that it turned out the way it did, and if anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that.”

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in 'True Detective' ( HBO )

Contradicting Harrelson’s words, Pizzolatto previously stated that both lead actors were “open” to the idea of reprising their roles.

Pizzolatto served as showrunner for the first three seasons of True Detective, with Issa López taking over for the polarising fourth season and forthcoming fifth.

The original season of True Detective remains its most acclaimed and widely liked instalment. The second season starred Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn, while the third starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis headed up the show’s frosty fourth season, subtitled Night Country, which aired on HBO last year.

Little is known about the forthcoming new season of True Detective, which is reportedly set to arrive on screens in 2027. Earlier this year, it was reported that Nicolas Cage is in talks to front the series.

True Detective season one focused on detectives Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Harrelson) as they investigate a spate of ritualistic murders in Louisiana.

True Detective is available to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK.