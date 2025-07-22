Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV newsreader Trevor Green, known for his decades-long work on the regional news programme Granada Reports, has died at the age of 74.

The announcement was made by his widow, Joanna, via Facebook post. “Trevor slipped away peacefully this morning in the early hours of what is today his 74th Birthday,” she wrote on 14 July. “He developed breathing problems last evening.”

She shared the message in a group dedicated to Piccadilly Radio, the bygone Manchester-based radio station where Green had once worked.

Green began his ITV broadcast career in the 1980s, hosting ITV’s regional news show Granada Reports, reporting from the north west of England.

He left in 2006 to pursue radio, and opened his own media consultancy, Vision Impact. He also spent time advising his local council, Cheshire East, working as a media relations officer.

Speaking about the impact of his death, Joanna wrote: “I've lost my soul mate and feel rather at sea. But thankfully he's now out of pain and we've been blessed with lots of time in recent weeks and months to reminisce and shape his wishes.

“Taking quiet me-time out today to reflect on our 44 years together. Will miss him like mad. Let you know plans in due course.”

ITV shared a special tribute segment to the host during a news report on the day of his death. “Trevor was a roving reporter and main programme presenter for Granada Reports for 19 years, covering many of our region’s major stories – but also bringing a special humour to lighten news,” said the broadcaster.

open image in gallery Trevor Green was praised for his humour and kindness ( ITV )

“‘Lord Green’, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered by everyone who worked with him as a true gentleman and one of the leading regional broadcasters of his generation.”

Piccadilly Radio host Chris Moore also paid tribute to his former colleague. “Trevor and Jo fought his illness together in a way which I can only describe as humbling,” he wrote. “I would not be able to come anywhere close. He was one of the nicest, kindest, sharpest, wittiest, coolest and most professional people I ever had the honour to work, and that’s saying something.

open image in gallery ITV paid tribute to the broadcaster during a special segment ( ITV )

“His marriage to Jo was something special too. She is a wonderful person who gave him everything for their whole life together. A David Vear signing, he was part of a golden generation in a golden era of radio. Those who knew him will have their own stories and memories. Suffice to say, we’ve list another gem….God speed my friend.”