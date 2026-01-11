Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trevor A Toussaint, the actor best known for playing Walter Deveraux on the popular soap opera Hollyoaks, has died at the age of 65.

The news was announced by his representatives, who shared a statement on social media.

“It is with deep sadness that we formally announce the passing of Trevor A Toussaint,” they wrote. “His family wish to thank you for your well wishes and support as they take this time to privately come to terms with their great loss of an enigmatic, loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend.”

Toussaint had a number of other TV roles, including an appearance in the hit BBC procedural Death in Paradise, but it is for his Hollyoaks role, as the father of Simone (Jacqueline Boatswain) and Martine (Kéllé Bryan), for which he was best known.

His time on the show spanned 147 episodes between 2018 and 2022.

Bryan shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to her late co-star, whom she also represented.

open image in gallery Trevor A Toussaint on 'Hollyoaks' ( Channel 4 )

“Been finding it hard to find the words to pay tribute to this man @trevoratoussaint . Gone, but has left such an imprint on my heart,” the actor and Loose Women panellist wrote.

“I had the privilege to represent him as his agent for over 20 [years]. He played @jacqui_boats and I's father in @hollyoaksofficial which was a dream to be part of the legacy of the first Black family on the show.

She wrote that Toussaint began acting in the 1970s, at “a time when Black actors were predominantly cast as criminals”.

“He wore his waist length dreds with pride for over 10 year’s fighting against every stereotype. Once asked to cut them in order to book a lucrative role,” she recalled. “He forthrightly said ‘no’. He broke many boundaries and made a pathway for others. RIP Tt. Blessings and protection. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, wife, children and grandchildren.

Jessica Fox, who plays Nancy Hayton on Hollyoaks, responded in the comments underneath.

“Very sad to read this, he was such a gentleman and I was fascinated by the stories of his incredible life,” she said.

Other cast and crew members also shared tributes and memories of Toussaint on social media.

“My very first scene was with T and he made me bring my A game!” wrote Richard Blackwood, who portrayed the character of Felix Westwood. “We were friends from that day on and off screen! You will be missed big bro RIP sir.”