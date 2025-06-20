The Wire actor gives medical update on son who was thrown 300 feet by tornado

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Wire actor Tray Chaney has said his son, Malachi, is finally being discharged this weekend from an Atlanta rehabilitation center, where he’s been undergoing extensive therapy after being thrown 300 feet by a tornado.

Malachi has spent the past week at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center after an initial two-week stay at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for severe injuries he sustained after a tornado ripped through the family’s house May 29.

In a recent update, according to local outlet WRDW-TV, Chaney said his son will start outpatient therapy five days a week at Shepherd Pathways rehabilitation, following his release from Shepherd Rehabilitation Center on Saturday.

Chaney, best known for his role as Poot on HBO’s The Wire, has been sharing regular updates on social media of his son’s road to recovery.

On Monday, Chaney celebrated his son walking on his own, calling it “the best Father’s Day gift.”

Tray Chaney (right) and his 19-year-old son Malachi (middle), and wife Ayesha ( traychaneyvision/Instagram )

Last month, Malachi, who celebrated his 19th birthday at the hospital, was thrown from his second-story bedroom into the woods behind their home by a tornado. He was found unconscious and suffered numerous broken ribs and a fractured facial bone.

Chaney previously described the terrifying scene in a video on Instagram, saying he was “unconscious on the ground with my face in the mud with my parts of my house on top of me. I woke up in a panic crawled from under my house screaming my son’s name out.”

“Malachi is in this hospital fighting & me and my wife have not and will not leave his side. I can't get myself together right now I wish it was me that was in ICU rather than him,” he wrote.

Speaking out in a recent video, for the first time since the accident, Malachi thanked “everybody for supporting me.” “It means the world,” he said.

The family lost their home and all of their belongings in the EF-2 tornado.

“These Last 22 days since me and my son survived that tornado & our house was completely destroyed with all our belongings have been complete HELL,” Chaney wrote Friday on Instagram “Fighting with the way this system is designed as far as insurance (even if you have good insurance ITS STILL A DAMN PROCESS), being treated as if we didn’t almost die is insane!

“I WILL CONTINUE TO GO TO WAR FOR MY FAMILY REGARDLESS OF THE CIRCUMSTANCES!”