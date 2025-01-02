Traitors fans baffled by ‘hilariously stupid’ twist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Traitors has returned to screens, and players are already behaving strangely.

Last night (1 January), the game of deception began its third season on BBC One, with a whole new host of contestants entering the Scottish castle.

Host Claudia Winkleman selected three Traitors – Armani, Linda and Minah – while the rest of the players currently remain as Faithfuls trying to sniff out the sneaky trio before they are killed.

This year, one Faithful has inexplicably decided to put on a Welsh accent for the entire series, despite being from London and now living in Hampshire.

Charlotte, a 32-year-old business director, explained that she was putting on a Welsh accent because it sounds trustworthy. She admitted she had not expected there to be a genuinely Welsh contestant, Elen, on the show.

It has left fans of the series baffled, with one viewer writing on X: “Absolutely obsessed with her pretending to be Welsh for literally no real reason… proper television is back.”

Charlotte on season three of ‘The Traitors’ ( BBC )

“Putting on a Welsh accent is the most extra and unnecessary thing ever,” added another, while a third posted: “I’m rooting for the girl who has pretended to be Welsh for literally no solid reason whatsoever.”

One viewer called it “the most pointless plot twist the show has ever seen”, while someone else said it was a “hilariously stupid idea”, adding: “God I love this show.”

Meanwhile, a big twist to the format was revealed in last night’s opening episode, with Winkleman telling contestants that the few who make it to the final this year will no longer reveal whether they are a Faithful or Traitor as they are banished.

Instead, the final players will have to rely purely on their instincts about whether or not any Traitors are left in the castle, a twist that’s intended to make their decision of when to end the game even more tricky.

Read more about how this could affect the series here.

This year’s contestants, revealed in full here, include a priest, an ex-soldier and two sisters.

The Traitors continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.