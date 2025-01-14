Tony Slattery death: Comedian and Whose Line Is It Anyway? star dies, aged 65
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Britishcomedian and actor Tony Slattery has died of a heart attack, aged 65.
Slattery was best known for his regular appearances on game show Whose Line Is It Anyway? in the 1980s.
He also worked as an actor, appearing in the films The Crying Game, Peter’s Friends and Bruce Robinson’s How to Get Ahead in Advertising.
News of Slattery’s death was announced by his partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson, who said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments