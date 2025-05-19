Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tony Adkins, better known as Simon Cowell’s bodyguard “Big Tony” on The X-Factor and Pop Idol, has died aged 64, his family have confirmed.

His death was announced on social media, with a statement announcing that Adkins had passed away on Easter Sunday while on a rugby tour in Poland.

In a post, his cousin wrote: “It is with great sadness my family would like to announce that my Cousin ‘Big Tony’, Simon Cowell's ex-bodyguard, passed away on Easter Sunday while on a Rugby Tour. He was a loveable Rogue and will be missed very much, RIP Big T.”

In a separate tribute, Hammersmith and Fulham RFC wrote: “It is with immense sadness that the club pays tribute to a true gent and great Hammer, Tony Adkins, who passed away while on tour with the club in Poland on Easter Sunday.”

The post continued: “Tony was, at heart, a touring Hammer, and he liked nothing more than taking the Hammers brand of Rugby beyond the boundaries of London. He represented the club all over Britain and Europe, starting with his first tour in Brixham and going on to earn touring badges from places as far afield as Barcelona, Prague and Amsterdam.

“While his loss is hard to bear, it brings some comfort to those that knew him that he passed while doing what he loved – touring with the boys.”

Adkins, who had a formidable presence and a distinctive bald head, was often called upon to remove X-Factor contestants who became too rowdy or angry during the auditions.

In a 2009 interview with The Mirror, Adkins, who worked with Cowell for eight years, praised the music mogul.

“Simon was so laid-back and a very nice guy,” he said.

“He was generous, too. Whenever the show finished – and at Christmas – you'd get an envelope as a thank you. The last one I got had £700 stuffed in it.

"One year we were in Belfast for the auditions and Simon saw a homeless man with a dog sitting in the street, so he went up to him and gave him £50... He's a very private person. He doesn't give much away. You never see him drunk or out of control.”

Tony Adkins ( PA )

Adkins was also full of warm words for fellow judges Louis Walsh, Dannii Minogue, and Cheryl. “Louis goes around saying, ‘Hello, hello, hello,’ all the time, always up for a laugh. Cheryl’s pleasant, and Dannii’s really laid-back and will talk to anyone,” he added.

Adkins's time on The X-Factor came to an end in 2009 when he was replaced with a three-man security team as part of a show revamp. He insisted that he had no hard feelings about his departure and continued to watch the show regardless.

Elsewhere, Adkins had a small role as a giant in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).