Former Saturday Night Live star and Lonely Island band member Jorma Taccone has admitted that a song written for Tom Hanks in a 2006 skit for the show left him “feeling terrible” after running into the actor again.

Tom Hanks has hosted SNL 10 times during his career and has been a part of some of the show’s best-ever sketches. However, not every skit the Cast Away star has appeared in has turned to gold.

Although The Lonely Island have written beloved comedy songs such as “I Just Had Sex” and “I’m on a Boat”, as well as the cult film Popstar: Never Stop, Never Stopping, a 2006 digital short for SNL called “My Testicles” didn’t quite have the same success.

In a spoof of Right Said Fred’s 1991 hit, “I’m Too Sexy” Hanks and Lonely Island member Andy Samberg play a Europop duo who sing a song reminding people not to cut off their private parts. That’s about the extent of the joke and remains the only time that Hanks has worked directly with The Lonely Island.

Reflecting on the song on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Taccone admitted that: “Sometimes I feel like we let people down.” He continued: “I just saw Tommy Hanks recently and I was just immediately feeling terrible that we let him down so hard with the short.”

Before he could explain his disappointment with the song further, Samberg teased Taccone by quipping: “Hey, Jorm, did you break your foot dropping that name so hard?"

It’s not the first time that in recent months a member of The Lonely Island has issued an apology to a major celebrity.

Both Samberg and the Backstreet Boys were invited to perform as part of Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary concert special, which celebrated the legendary artists that have graced the sketch show’s stage over the years.

“I was being ushered around for rehearsal by a woman who was working for the show,” Samberg recalled on the podcast.

“I was like, ‘I really have to go to the bathroom’ – number one, everybody relax – and she was like, ‘You need to be on stage now! You need to be on stage now!’ And I was like, ‘Okay!’” he shared.

The Hot Rod star was quickly escorted to the bathroom, where he ran into a member of the five-piece vocal group before they were supposed to take the stage for a performance of their hit song “I Want It That Way”.

“Obviously it’s a hit for them, but it was a big thing on Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Samberg explained, referring to one of the sitcom’s cold opens “where we have the perps in a lineup singing that song.”

Andy Samberg recalled an awkward bathroom run-in with a member of The Backstreet Boys at 'SNL50' ( Getty Images )

“One of the Backstreet Boys was about to go into the bathroom, and she was like, ‘He needs to go! We need him on stage!’” he continued. “And he was super nice, and he said hello, and he was like, ‘Oh, we’re doing your song!’ ‘cause he knew the thing about Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so awesome.’”

“I went to the bathroom, quickly left, went out on stage, and then stood there for 45 minutes,” he said. “And Backstreet Boys went on and rehearsed before us. And I was like, ‘Aw, man, he must think I’m a piece of s***.’ So anyways, I apologise for that.”