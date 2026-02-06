Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

West Wing actor Timothy Busfield indicted by grand jury on child sexual abuse charges

The 68-year-old has denied the allegations and is awaiting trial

Timothy Busfield has been indicted by a grand jury and will stand trial on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child.

The West Wing actor, 68, was released from custody last month.

In a statement, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said: “As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

“This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial.”

He added that the Special Victims Unit of the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case, and concluded: “The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims across New Mexico.”

More to follow...

