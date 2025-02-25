Tim Westwood BBC review: A timeline of allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC today published a review of exactly what the broadcaster knew about DJ Tim Westwood‘s conduct while he worked at the organisation.

Westwood, now 67, was a DJ at BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra for almost 20 years before he left in 2013.

In 2022, he was accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by multiple women. He “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing”.

On Tuesday, the BBC issued an apology after finding there was “inadequate communication” between the BBC and “people who raised complaints.”

The report details how members of the BBC production team were left “upset and in tears” as a result of Westwood’s alleged bullying and harassment.

Here is a timeline of the allegations as well as the events surrounding the independent review launched by the BBC:

open image in gallery Westwood in 2020 ( PA )

2022

– April 26

The veteran radio DJ is accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by several women in allegations reported by BBC News and The Guardian.

A statement from a representative of Westwood to the PA news agency says he “strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing”.

The BBC says it is “against all forms of inappropriate behaviour” and is “shocked to hear of these allegations”.

A documentary titled Tim Westwood: Abuse Of Power airs on BBC Three.

– April 27

BBC director-general Tim Davie says the allegations are “shocking” and the claims made by the women are “powerful and appalling”, but that he has seen “no evidence of complaints” from the DJ’s time at the corporation.

Westwood steps down from his Capital Xtra show until further notice.

– July 4

The BBC says it received six complaints against Westwood, including one that was referred to police, despite Mr Davie previously saying he had seen “no evidence of complaints”.

– July 12

Mr Davie says the broadcaster will deliver a report into complaints made about Westwood within the next two weeks.

– July 13

The second part of a BBC Three documentary exploring the allegations made in a joint BBC and The Guardian investigation airs.

Another 10 women claim they are victims of sexual misconduct by Westwood, with one alleging he had sex with her when she was 14.

– August 4

A review into allegations of sexual misconduct, led by Sir Nicholas Serota, concludes that the BBC should have further explored issues that were being raised about Westwood during his time at the broadcaster.

The corporation reveals it has appointed an independent barrister, Gemma White KC, to lead a broader review to “fully examine” his conduct during the time he spent working there.

– October 3

The BBC urges people with information about Westwood’s time at the broadcaster to come forward and contact Ms White.

– November 10

The call for evidence is extended in a bid to encourage more people to come forward.

2023

– April 12

The Metropolitan Police says officers have been investigating five accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

The police also reveals that a 65-year-old man was interviewed under caution on March 15 2023 and April 4 2023.

– April 20

A 24-hour hotline is launched as part of the BBC inquiry.

– May 20

The phone line closes after Ms White says she received a “significant amount of important new information”.

open image in gallery Westwood in 2004 ( PA )

– July 11

Westwood is interviewed under police caution for a third time.

– October 25

Westwood is interviewed under police caution for a fourth time.

2024

– July 22

The corporation says the independent inquiry into Westwood’s conduct at the BBC has been completed, but needs time to be published due to an “ongoing police investigation”.

– November 7

Prosecutors consider whether to bring charges against Westwood over allegations of historic sexual abuse.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, tells the PA news agency: “A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and our team continues to make inquiries, with support from prosecutors.”

– December 5

The BBC pauses it publication of a report into Westwood at the request of the Metropolitan Police.

A BBC spokesman says: “We recognise that this pause to publication will be disappointing, particularly to those who came forward to participate in the review and to whom we are very grateful.”

2025

– February 25

The BBC publishes the findings of a review into what the corporation knew about Westwood’s conduct during his time at the broadcaster and how it managed those complaints at the time.

The report says “many people” raised concerns about the way Westwood treated people on air, including jokes about women’s breasts.

It also says members of the BBC production team were left “upset and in tears” as a result of his alleged bullying and harassment.

The barrister leading the review says Westwood declined to take part in the review but his lawyers did provide a statement.

It says he “strongly denies that his behaviour ever amounted to bullying or harassment”, and said some people “behaved poorly towards” him.

The BBC Board apologises after the review found it had “missed opportunities that might have led to action”.