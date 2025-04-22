Woman who had double mastectomy defies trolls with topless appearance on This Morning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman with a double mastectomy has made This Morning history with a topless appearance on Tuesday morning (22 April).

Louise Butcher, 51, was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in April 2022, only three months after being given the all-clear following a private mammogram. Within weeks, she was told she would need to have surgeries to remove both her breasts – procedures she underwent in June and August of the same year.

However, a GP told her that she should consider reconstructive surgery for her breasts due to the fact her mental health could be “negatively impacted” as a woman without them, she told The Times.

But Butcher decided not to do it, opting to become a marathon runner instead – all while flaunting her new chest. Last year, she became the first ever woman to run the London Marathon topless, a feat she hopes to accomplish again this year.

“I've worked so hard to get these messages out there and empower so many women. It's about being your authentic self and owning your scars,” she told presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning while sat on the ITV daytime show’s sofa topless. “They saved my life – why would I want to hide them?”

The marathon runner said she faces a reaction that is a mix of both “empowerment and joy” when she meets people while out on the run.

“There are tears of joy when they see me. It was phenomenal last year, like magic. They were cheering, there was no pity there, you can't pity someone running a marathon,” she said. “I didn't want to be pitied for losing my femininity and my breasts.”

Butcher appeared topless on the daytime show and will be running the London Marathon ( ITV/This Morning )

Butcher sought to “turn that narrative around”.

She continued: “I've evolved into something better without them and that's where I think the acceptance comes from because you’re never going to look back if you’ve become something bigger and you’ve evolved. I never ran marathons when I had boobs.”

Messages of support poured in on social media as one person wrote: “Just watched the lady doing the London marathon topless after her breast cancer fight and she’s had a mastectomy. Such a brave lady… good luck on Sunday.”

“Good for her, I’m not sure its something I’d do (mainly because I’m a bloke) but I imagine she’s been to hell and back so if it makes her feel better crack on,” added another.

A third commented: “She’s very brave and confident.”

A fellow survivor said: “I love this woman's attitude, I've lost a breast and even with reconstruction it really impacts on how you feel about your body and how it looks.”