Netflix star found ‘badly concussed’ after going missing

Netflix star Theo Germaine has been found “badly concussed” after going missing, their partner has revealed.

Germaine, who is best known for playing James Sullivan in Netflix’sThe Politician, had been missing since late Saturday afternoon (4 January), according to an Instagram post shared by their partner William Rusan.

Germaine, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was said to have gone missing while “disorientated” and without any phone battery.

Rusan said: “They are disoriented and their phone is not charged. If you see them, DM me, call me.... or their mother.... immediately. Thank you and I apologise for the alarm. Concussions are scary.”

Within six hours, Rusan told followers that Germaine had been found, adding that they were safe but “badly concussed”.

Rusan wrote: “@williamrusan updating again with the intensely gratifying news that Theo has been found badly concussed, cold and out of sorts but otherwise unharmed. The family here cannot thank everyone enough for your help and well wishes.”

“Please keep in mind that as Theo is treated and recovering from this incident that their capacity to work with screens will be temporarily diminished. They may not be able to get back to everyone quickly.”

“This post will be archived tomorrow afternoon once people are aware the emergency is over. The community that showed up for them is incredible but privacy will help the healing.”

Hours later, Rusan shared the update: “Theo is home safe and we are so relieved.”

In a Facebook post shared after Germaine’s return, Rusan thanked “the community that showed up for” Germaine, calling the response “incredible”.

“They are badly concussed and will probably struggle with screens for a week or two (for those who have and will reach out) but they are otherwise healthy,” Rusan reiterated. “The entire family really appreciates everyone’s concern.”

At the time of writing, no other information has been shared about the circumstances surrounding the actor’s disappearance.

Germaine pictured at the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Germaine rose to prominence in 2019 after starring in The Politician, about a rich schoolboy called Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) who’s determined to become president when he grows up, and is on a mission to become class president first. Germaine played James Sullivan, a childhood friend of Platt’s Payton.

The actor went on to star alongside Kevin Bacon in the 2022 slasher film They/Them, which follows a group of teenagers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp who are being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Germaine has also had roles in independent projects Spark, Sugar Baby and Desire Lines.

The Independent has contacted Germaine’s representatives for comment.