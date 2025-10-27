Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Witcher showrunner has addressed fan frustration over a line included in the season four teaser.

Earlier this month, Netflix released a trailer for the new season, which will see Liam Hemsworth replace Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. At one point in the clip, Geralt shouts, “Let’s f***ing move,” as he rallies his hanza.

The moment quickly drew fan fury, with many insisting that the line didn’t sound like the Geralt they were used to, as the character is typically portrayed as having a more subdued personality and way of communication.

Acknowledging viewer outrage over the controversial quote, showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich told RadioTimes: “It’s one of those lines. I mean, you never know what is going to be controversial. You never know what’s going to work.

“If prior to season one airing, you would have told me that ‘Toss a coin to your Witcher’ was going to be a hit, that’s wild to me,” she said of the song sung by the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) during the first season.

open image in gallery Liam Hemsworth takes over for Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in 'The Witcher' season four ( Netflix )

Of Geralt’s rallying cry, she said it “makes total sense,” especially in the “context of the battle that we’re in.”

“It’s also a kickass line,” Schmidt-Hissrich noted.

“It’s one of those things that it’s like, you may go, ‘Oh, that’s not what my Geralt would say.’ Well, it is. It’s what our Geralt would say. And in this moment, it suits it perfectly,” she argued. “So I’m eager for audiences to take those moments from the trailer and actually see them in the context of the scenes.”

Teasing Geralt’s season four storyline, she explained, “He has a slightly different family that he has to look after, and he’s reticent at first. He’s really hesitant to accept these people on his journey. In this moment, though, he is protecting someone that’s super dear to him, and his tone and his mood, to me, it’s a father figure, it’s a friend.

“It’s someone who knows that they could be the difference between life and death for someone else. And that’s heroic to me. It’s absolutely Geralt getting to live out his white knight fantasy.”

Adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy saga, The Witcher was first released in 2019, with Cavill in the lead role. He fronted the series for the first three seasons before announcing his departure in October 2022 — a year ahead of the third season’s release.

open image in gallery Henry Cavill led ‘The Witcher' as Geralt for the first three seasons ( Netflix )

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four,” the Man of Steel star said in a statement at the time.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill added.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

The exact reason for Cavill’s exit remains unknown, but earlier rumors suggested creative differences might have played a role in the actor’s decision to step away.

It was previously announced that The Witcher will be coming to an end after five seasons, with the fifth and final entry still in development.

Season four of The Witcher premieres Thursday, October 30, on Netflix.