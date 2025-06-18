Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon have announced a new series of their much-loved travel programme The Trip, which was previously believed to be finished for good after the Greece-set fourth series in 2020.

Series five of the show will see Coogan, 59, and Brydon, 60, trade the Mediterranean sunshine for the rugged beauty of Northern Europe as they journey through Scandinavia in search of “fine food, wry conversation and a glimpse of the elusive Northern Lights”.

Across six episodes, directed again by Michael Winterbottom (This England, 24 Hour Party People), Coogan and Brydon will explore the wildest riches of Northern Europe, including sculptural Swedish hotels and remote Norwegian fishing huts.

“I'm delighted that Michael Winterbottom has managed to persuade me at the age of 59 to join Rob, aged 60, to squeeze the last few drops of comedy from a bottle that we both thought was pretty much empty,” Coogan said of the forthcoming series.

Meanwhile, Brydon added of the project: “I'm so pleased to be heading out on a Trip once again, this time to beautiful Scandinavia and how lovely to do it while Steve Coogan, Michael Winterbottom and I still have most of our faculties.”

Coogan and Brydon were adamant that the fourth series of The Trip would be the end, stating in 2020: “I was going to say quit while you’re ahead but if that was the case we would have quit with three.

“But quit while you’re not far behind. Jump before you’re pushed. We made a joke about being repetitive in this one but I think making jokes about being repetitive about being repetitive gets a bit thin.”

Steven Coogan and Rob Brydon have announced the return of their much-loved travel series ‘The Trip’ ( BBC )

Yet, back in February, Coogan inadvertently announced The Trip season five when he plead in court to avoid a driving ban for speeding at almost 100mph.

“I have a series of important film commitments scheduled for 2025, many of which involve driving as a central component of the work,” he wrote in a letter addressed to Birmingham magistrates court.

“I am due to appear in a well-established TV series called The Trip (with Rob Brydon), which as the title suggests requires me to drive.”

The six-part series will commence shooting later this year on location in Scandinavia. However, an air date is yet to be announced.

Previous series of The Trip are available on Sky and NOW.