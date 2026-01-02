Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC promised season four of The Traitors would include a huge twist – and thanks to the introduction of the “Secret Traitor”, the show certainly hasn’t let us down.

In the series premiere, our fabulous, fringed host Claudia Winkleman picked her three main Traitors, opting for Hugo, Rachel and Stephen. But this year, there’s another player who is already causing havoc: the fourth Secret Traitor, whose identity is unknown to everyone playing the game and the viewing public. Crucially, the Secret Traitor knows who the main three are.

This person is also working against the Faithfuls but pursuing their own victory – and has influence over the game and the regular Traitors, who can only select who to “murder” from a shortlist provided to them by the Secret Traitor.

The main trio seem less than impressed at the fact that some of the power has been taken out of their hands, and they have the added task of trying to root the fourth Traitor out. So who could it be?

Our first murder shortlist is the biggest clue we have so far, as it officially rules out three players (Netty, Maz and James), and gives us a lead: namely the misspelling of Netty. If we someone writing the nursery school teacher’s name as “Nettie” at the roundtable, that will certainly put them in hot water.

The handwriting itself could also be another clue. The neat, cursive style is quite recognisable and could easily lead us to the Secret Traitor at the banishment. Unless they’ve been smart enough to disguise their regular writing, of course.

open image in gallery Night one’s murder shortlist ( BBC )

We can already rule out main Traitors Hugo, Stephen and Rachel, as well as three players on the first murder shortlist. That leaves us with a whopping 16 suspects. Here are some of the current frontrunners…

Judy

open image in gallery Judy ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Throughout episode one, there were glimpses of Judy breaking into suspicious little smiles. But was it because she was harbouring the secret that fellow player Roxy is her daughter, or was it because she’s actually the fourth Traitor?

In the 60-year-old’s pre-game interview with Claudia, the child liaison officer shared her wish to be a Traitor, saying: “Because I’m so bubbly and jolly in the work I do, I think, let me go to the dark side.”

If Judy is the Secret Traitor, then she’s not doing the best job of avoiding suspicion, as her name was one of the first to be mentioned by other (presumed) Faithfuls.

Amanda

open image in gallery Amanda ( BBC )

The retired detective has so far proven to be as calm and collected as you’d expect, while also keeping her police work a secret. But she has already raised Stephen’s suspicions.

Speaking to host Winkleman about her wish to be a Traitor, before the game officially began, the 57-year-old said: “I’ve found baddies all my life. Now it’s time to be one.”

And in a pre-series interview with the BBC, Amanda said it would be “amazing” to be a Traitor. “There is an advantage to being a Traitor at the beginning because you know a few more sides to the puzzle,” she added.

Ross

open image in gallery Ross ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Ross, a 37-year-old sales executive and personal trainer, received a shock within minutes of arriving at the castle, as he found himself face-to-face with Netty, someone he knew but hadn’t seen in years.

The pair have been a little bit shady about how they knew each other, batting away questions by claiming they used to have a mutual friend. And while Netty immediately revealed their connection, Ross hinted that he would rather have kept that information quiet. Could this be why Netty is on the murder shortlist? Perhaps Ross is the Secret Traitor pulling all of the strings, and has found an easy way to get rid of her early…

Jade

open image in gallery Jade ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

PhD student Jade was the only contestant who told Winkleman she wanted to be a Faithful – which could actually make her a brilliant Secret Traitor, as viewers are less likely to suspect her.

The 25-year-old drew suspicion when the blindfolds were removed after Winkleman tapped the Traitors’ shoulders, because she looked, well, absolutely terrified.

Fiona

open image in gallery Harriet ( BBC )

Softly spoken Fiona has immediately become a fan favourite, just as Amanda, Linda and Diane did in the previous seasons. And wouldn’t she be the perfect Secret Traitor?

The 62-year-old local government officer got a little confused during the first challenge and thought placing a coffin into someone’s grave meant saving them, when the opposite was true. But could it have been part of a plan to seem ditzy and harmless?

The other players who could be the Secret Traitor are: Adam, Ben, Ellie, Faraaz, Harriet, Jack, Jessie, Matthew, Reece, Roxy and Sam. And there’s another name in the mix too – Claudia Winkleman.

open image in gallery Could Claudia herself be the mysterious Traitor? Surely not... ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Euan Cherry )

Fans online have pitched a theory that the mystery Traitor could be Winkleman herself. It’s certainly good to keep an open mind but this does seem a little far-fetched, given that it would essentially mean that the regular Traitors have been set an impossible task.

Further mysteries

The twist has thrown up a whole load of extra questions too. Firstly, what happens when the Secret Traitor is banished? Will they simply state “I’m a Traitor” as they leave the round table, or reveal the extent of their role to the whole group?

And what happens if they’re banished early on? Will the producers pick another Secret Traitor, or will the regular Traitors be promoted out of middle management, and be free to do their murdering?

The murder shortlists are the biggest clues the regular Traitors – and us at home – have when it comes to figuring out who the Secret Traitor is. We’ve already been able to rule out three possibilities as they appear on the first list, and if the Secret Traitor isn’t careful, they could quickly reveal themselves by process of elimination. If a regular Traitor manages to rumble them, could we see a whispered confrontation?