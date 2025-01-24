Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors star Mollie Pearce has revealed whether Harry Clark followed through on his promise to pay for her to go on holiday after he back-stabbed her in last year’s gripping final.

The former British army engineer and disability model were the last remaining players in the jaw-dropping final, which saw Clark deceive Pearce, who was convinced that her friend had been a Faithful from the start.

Pearce was left upset and betrayed when Clark revealed that he had been lying to her all along.

Clark took home £95,000 prize pot, but when they reunited afterwards, he promised to pay for her holiday as a peace offering.

Pearce and Clark appeared on BBC Breakfast together after the final, with the model saying: “He promised me a holiday, and I’m pretty happy with that. It was a game and at the end of the day, we all sign up for it. You go in with the chance of getting hurt so it’s all good vibes here.”

However, Pearce has now revealed that Clark didn’t follow through on his promise.

Asked whether it happened, she told MailOnline: “It didn’t... but I never held him to it. It’s his money, do you know what I mean? I can pay for my own holidays. It is what it is, but I can definitely sort myself out.”

Pearce, who is currently competing on Dancing on Ice, has said she aims to be the first female winner of the series since 2013.

open image in gallery Mollie Pearce and Harry Clark at the National Television Awards ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

During The Traitors finale, Pearce almost nearly voted for Clark as a Traitor but decided to switch back at the very last second.

Speaking about the final at the time, she said: “Your senses are heightened. When you’ve trusted someone for that amount of time, to switch up on someone from one comment? It just felt wrong to me. It’s a crazy game.”

Clark revealed he “shocked himself” that he could lie so well, saying: “I just had the mentality that I wanted to get the job done, I had to put connections and emotions to one side and I had to put my family at the forefront. The first couple of days I was struggling – I was building relationships out of lies.”

The winner revealed last year that had been sensible with his earnings – and that his father was monitoring his spending to ensure he could afford a house one day.

Clark admitted that he wished he could spend his winnings “on rent” but explained that his father monitors the cash to ensure that he can buy a house one day instead.

open image in gallery Mollie Pearce on ‘The Traitors’ ( BBC )

“He’s got his head screwed on,” The Traitors winner said. “He’s looking after me [and] making sure I can get my first place.”

Clark explained that he’d given members of his family “a bit of dosh just to pay off their debts so they haven’t got to worry” about their finances.

“That’s all I’ve wanted to do all my life,” he said. “And that’s all I’ll continue to work for.”

This year’s series will conclude on Friday night (24 January), with Faithfuls Frankie, Jake, Leanne and Alexander unaware of Charlotte’s Traitor status.