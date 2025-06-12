Netflix users hail ‘brilliant’ new murder-mystery series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score
Your latest must-watch drama has arrived
Netflix has quietly released a “brilliant” new murder-mystery series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.
Every month, a huge number of new titles are added to the streaming service, usually without fanfare.
Hot on the heels of Adolescence, a 2025 original title that became a gigantic sleeper hits soon after its release, is a new series that’s slowly rising up the charts.
Limited six-part series The Survivors arrived on Netflix on 6 June and has been generating positive word-of-mouth in the last seve days. At the time of writing, it has a 100 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.
The Survivors is an Australian drama from Tony Ayres, whose previous credits include cult 2011 series The Slap, a show exploring the fallout of an incident that sees a man slap a child at a suburban barbecue.
Ayres’ latest series is based on a 2020 novel by Jane Harper and follows Kieran Elliott, a resident of a coastal Australian town in Tasmania who returns 15 years later with his family to find the community “still haunted by memories of the past”.
The official plot synopsis reads: “Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever in his coastal home town of Evelyn Bay, Tasmania, after a severe storm hit the bay causing the deaths of three people who were close to him.
“When he returns home 15 years later with his own family, the past comes back to haunt him and the tight-knit community when a young woman is murdered.
“The community is desperate for answers and they are forced to uncover the deadly mysteries from the past.”
The series stars Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Shannon Berry and Robyn Malcolm, who recently won rave reviews for her role in Australian series After the Hunt.
Vickers is best known for playing Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Reviews have called The Survivors “engrossing”, “intriguing” and “brilliant”, with LeisureByte.com writing: “Netflix’s The Survivors is an arresting mystery-drama series that will leave you on edge and rooting for the victims throughout.”
The Age added: ”Some powerful acting and an unexpected twist help maintain interest in where this six-part series is heading.”
Meanwhile, in a glowing reaction on social media, on viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “If anyone needs a good, gripping and exciting shorter TV show with more twists and turns than a roundabout, PLEASE watch The Survivors on Netflix!”
