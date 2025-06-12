Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has quietly released a “brilliant” new murder-mystery series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Every month, a huge number of new titles are added to the streaming service, usually without fanfare.

Hot on the heels of Adolescence, a 2025 original title that became a gigantic sleeper hits soon after its release, is a new series that’s slowly rising up the charts.

Limited six-part series The Survivors arrived on Netflix on 6 June and has been generating positive word-of-mouth in the last seve days. At the time of writing, it has a 100 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Survivors is an Australian drama from Tony Ayres, whose previous credits include cult 2011 series The Slap, a show exploring the fallout of an incident that sees a man slap a child at a suburban barbecue.

Ayres’ latest series is based on a 2020 novel by Jane Harper and follows Kieran Elliott, a resident of a coastal Australian town in Tasmania who returns 15 years later with his family to find the community “still haunted by memories of the past”.

The official plot synopsis reads: “Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever in his coastal home town of Evelyn Bay, Tasmania, after a severe storm hit the bay causing the deaths of three people who were close to him.

“When he returns home 15 years later with his own family, the past comes back to haunt him and the tight-knit community when a young woman is murdered.

“The community is desperate for answers and they are forced to uncover the deadly mysteries from the past.”

open image in gallery ‘The Survivors’ is your latest Netflix must-watch ( Netflix )

The series stars Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Shannon Berry and Robyn Malcolm, who recently won rave reviews for her role in Australian series After the Hunt.

Vickers is best known for playing Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Reviews have called The Survivors “engrossing”, “intriguing” and “brilliant”, with LeisureByte.com writing: “Netflix’s The Survivors is an arresting mystery-drama series that will leave you on edge and rooting for the victims throughout.”

The Age added: ”Some powerful acting and an unexpected twist help maintain interest in where this six-part series is heading.”