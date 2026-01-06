The Simpsons fans think character ‘retirement’ hints series is ending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Simpsons has “retired” a recurring character who has appeared on the animated series since 1997 – and fans are predicting it might spell the end.

In the latest episode of the show, now in its 37th season, it was revealed that Duffman – the mascot for Homer’s beloved Duff Beer – had been canned.

It’s been noted that this is a recurring plot point that the show has repeated several times but, coupled with the fact that the show has dropped several characters in recent years, it’s fanning the flames of an increasingly popular theory that the series could be winding down.

“The theory that the new movie is actually going to be the send off for the whole show is only growing,” one fan said on X/Twitter, with another stating: “They’re inching closer and closer to ending the show.”

An additional fan agreed: “They’re so preparing to wrap up the show with The Simpsons Movie 2 there’s no way out of it.”

The first Simpsons film was released in 2007, and the sequel will arrive in July 2027 after what will be the show’s 37th season.

In the latest instalment of the animated show, the businessman behind the mascot Duffman – Barry Duffman – showed up in the Simpson family’s living room to share the sad news of the character’s demise.

“The Duff Corporation has, uh, retired that character forever,” he said in his recognisable booming voice, adding: "All the old forms of advertising are now passé. Corporate spokesmen, print ads, TV spots – today’s kids can’t even sing the jingles."

'Simpsons' character Barry Duffman revealed that the Duffman mascot is no more ( Fox )

In November, The Simpsons killed off Alice Glick, the organist in Springfield’s church, who died during a service being led by Reverend Lovejoy.

Alice Glick was introduced in season two episode 21, “Three Men and a Comic Book”, which aired in 1991, and was voiced by Cloris Leachman. Tress MacNeille took over the role following Leachman’s death in 2021.

Executive producer Tim Long confirmed Glick’s death, telling People: “In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep, she's dead as a doornail.”

Many fans, however, thought Alice had already been killed off in the season 23 episode “Replaceable You” after she was attacked by a robotic seal, following which she appeared as a ghost.

But Glick also returned in human form without explanation, with a contingent of Simpsons fans theorising her original death scene had not been canonical.

The year before, The Simpsons killed off Larry the Barfly, a beloved character who had featured on the show since season 10.

In response to an outcry from viewers, Long said: “I’m sorry if some fans are upset, but we really wanted to use Larry’s death as a way to show that even the most peripheral people in our lives have dignity and worth, and that we really shouldn’t take anyone for granted.”