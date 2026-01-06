Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Rookie co-stars Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan have revealed a medical emergency that occurred while filming the show’s upcoming season in Prague.

The cast of the ABC police procedural filmed new episodes of season eight, which premieres Tuesday, in Prague last year. Fillion’s character John Nolan and Dewan’s Bailey Nune kick off the season by going abroad with defense lawyer Monica Stevens, played by Bridget Regan, to target terrorists.

Fillion and Dewan, who play an on-screen couple, said they had a blast filming in Prague — but Regan, 43, was not so lucky with her overseas experience.

“Bridget got food poisoning,” Fillion, 54, told People in an interview published Monday. “So she spent a little time in the hospital.”

Regan explained in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly: “Working in Prague on The Rookie was extraordinary, though I was a bit unlucky and got hit with some truly nasty food poisoning. Thanks to the incredible care of the hospital staff in Prague, our phenomenal on-set medic, and a whole lot of fluids and meds, I was patched up enough to get back on my feet.”

open image in gallery 'The Rookie' actors Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan revealed their co-star Bridget Regan had food poisoning while they filmed season eight in Prague ( Disney/Mike Taing )

open image in gallery Bridget Regan, who plays defense lawyer Monica Stevens on 'The Rookie,' was hospitalized for food poisoning while filming abroad ( Getty Images )

She concluded, “I'll never forget being able to walk through those gorgeous Prague streets in Monica’s heels. I felt so deeply looked after. Huge gratitude to [Dewan] and Nathan for being so kind, generous, and supportive. The Rookie family is a family in every sense.”

Regan is also known for her performances as Kahlan Amnell in the ABC series Legend of the Seeker and Poison Ivy on The CW’s Batwoman. She has had recurring roles on other shows including The CW’s Jane The Virgin and TNT’s The Last Ship.

The actor joined The Rookie during season five, and her corrupt attorney character is set to take on a bigger role in season eight after she struck an immunity deal with Nolan and Nune in the season seven finale. Fillion told People that his character is reluctant to work alongside Regan’s antagonist in the new season, calling it a “stick in the craw.”

“I think it just frustrates Nolan to no end that someone so criminal and so terrible and so smug about it can get away with it. She's not doing hard time,” Fillion told the outlet.

Season eight of The Rookie premieres Tuesday, January 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.