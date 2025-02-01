Netflix viewers provide one verdict as The Recruit returns for season two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix viewers have shared their thoughts on the second season of The Recruit – with one particular opinion being shared by many.

The Recruit debuted in 2022, and follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) as he becomes embroiled in an international conflict.

The first season comprised eight episodes, while the second season, released on Netflix this week, contained another six episodes.

Responses to the show’s return have been generally positive, with many comparing the show favourably to The Night Agent, another spy series, which itself returned for a second season on Netflix last month.

“I really enjoy The Recruit on Netflix, way way way better than The Night Agent,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“The Recruit S2 >> The Night Agent S2,” another person commented. “PS: I'm not even done with season two of The Recruit yet.

“At least the Recruit doesn't take his ‘Civilian GF’ around for top secret govt agency sanctioned work. That alone deserves price of admission unlike The Night Agent [eye-roll emoji].”

'The Recruit' returned to Netflix this week ( Netflix )

“The Recruit season 2 was solid until the ending... A lot more fast-paced compared to The Night Agent [season two] which made it more enjoyable,” someone else remarked.

“Hope @netflix renew it for S3.”

The Night Agent is based on a novel by Matthew Quirk and stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent caught in the midst of a deadly conspiracy.

The first season became a significant hit for Netflix, and sits among the streamer’s most-watched series ever. The second season drew a mixed reaction from fans, however, with one detail leaving viewers particularly frustrated.

It’s the character of Farhad Taheri (Kiarash Amani) that has left fans infuriated, with many condemning the way his improbably dangerous behaviour was used to drive the plot forward.

“Watching Night Agent 2 and Farhad might be the dumbest character I’ve ever seen. What a fool,” one fan complained.

“Farhad on Night Agent 2 is the most annoying and dumbest character,” another person agreed

One person called Farhad “the textbook example of a stupid human being”, while someone else declared: “Farhad has got to be the most annoying character of this year so far omg.”

The Recruit and The Night Agent are available to stream now on Netflix.