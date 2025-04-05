Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pitt’s Noah Wyle has revealed that Henry Winkler once wrote him a letter of recommendation for a college application.

Wyle, who currently leads Max’s hit new medical drama, made the surprise admission during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Asked about the “urban legend” by Colbert, the ER alum, 53, confirmed that Winkler did indeed pen him a letter of recommendation years ago.

“You got The Fonz to say, ‘ayy,’?” the host added, giving two thumbs up in reference to Winkler’s Happy Days character Fonzie. “How? Did you know him?”

“I did, I do [know Winkler]. He did [write the letter]. I’ve never seen the contents of the letter; I did not get into that college,” Wyle responded, with Colbert quipping: “So it’s Henry’s fault!”

“Possibly!” Wyle joked. “But I love that man dearly. And I did grow up very good friends with his stepson, Jedd — who is still a dear friend — and I got to watch Happy Days in the Fonz’s house, which was an atypical upbringing.

Noah Wyle revealed Henry Winkler once wrote him a college letter of recommendation ( Getty Images )

“And I’m watching him have this second act in his career off Barry, and I’m so happy for him,” he said of Winkler.

Wyle, who has returned to the medical genre as Dr Robby Robinovitch on The Pitt, additionally shared that his mother was a nurse for 20 years.

“She loves [The Pitt],” he said, “and she told me this last particular episode that aired was triggering in a way she didn’t anticipate. And she actually remembered a lot of people that passed on her table as she was watching it, and it was the first time she and I have ever had that conversation. And I recognized that, wow, I work among doctors and nurses all day long, and I’m very conscious of the toll that it takes on those practitioners. I didn’t even realize how close it was in my own house until Sunday.”

The Pitt, which debuted in February, has become a hit with viewers. It follows a group of ER nurses, doctors, and interns working a 15-hour shift at an underfunded Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode spans an hour of the shift.

Along with Wyle, the series features Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, and Supriya Ganesh as his team of doctors and Isa Briones, Shabana Azeez, Ludwig actor Gerran Howell, and Taylor Dearden, the daughter of Bryan Cranston, as the class of medical students.

The season finale of The Pitt airs Thursday 10 April at 9 pm EST on Max.