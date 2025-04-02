The Last of Us co-creator reveals hit show will end sooner than you’d think

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin has confirmed that the acclaimed video game adaptation is set to come to an end soon.

The HBO series, created by Mazin and Neil Druckmann, debuted in 2023 to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, survivors of a deadly pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, who are trekking to safety across a post-apocalyptic America.

The drama earned a staggering 24 Emmy nominations and was widely touted as having broken the so-called “curse” that had previously blighted video game adaptations, which have often been met with underwhelming box office returns or scathing reviews on making the jump to the big or small screen.

The second season, which is set five years on from the events of the first and is inspired by the video game The Last of Us Part II. It is set to air in the UK on Sky and Now from 14 April.

According to HBO, in the new episodes, “Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

open image in gallery Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in ‘The Last of Us’ ( Max )

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin stressed that he will not continue the show past the end point reached in the original game, meaning that he will only make three or four seasons in total.

“I am not going to go past the game,” he told the magazine. “I’ll just say that flat out. So if people are thinking, ‘Oh, these guys are planning the old cash grab thing…’”

“I’m basically setting a decade of my rapidly dwindling life on fire to tell this story,” he added. “The show is so hard to make. It has to have an end. So I’m not going to go past.”

Mazin went on to suggest that a potential spin-off show might be made in the future by another filmmaker.

open image in gallery Co-creator Craig Mazin confirmed that the show will only run for a couple more seasons ( Getty Images )

“Who knows me, there might be a Dunk and Egg The Last of Us show that happens that somebody does,” he said, referring to the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George RR Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg stories.

“But for me, the only question is: Is it going to be one more season or will it require two more? If this can happen all in one more season, great.

“If we feel like it makes sense to break it into two, then we will do that.”

The second season of The Last of Us sees Kaitlyn Dever join the cast as Abby, Ellie’s new antagonist.

Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara will also appear in the upcoming episodes.