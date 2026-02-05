Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new hosts of The Grand Tour have been announced, with three stars set to replace former presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond.

YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, best known for their motoring content, as well as social media star and train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois, will front the revamped version of the Prime Video series.

Bourgeois shot to fame due to his viral trainspotting videos, and he is also a qualified mechanical engineer with experience at Rolls-Royce. Holland and Engelsman are the duo behind Throttle House, a popular automotive YouTube channel known for its car reviews and track tests.

open image in gallery James Engelsman, Thomas Holland and Francis Bourgeois are the new hosts of ‘The Grand Tour’ ( Prime Video )

Bourgeois said of his appointment: “The saying ‘big shoes to fill’ spring to mind. Well, in this case it’ll be like Mo Farah running in Size 14 wellies – it’ll be a little awkward at first, perhaps blister-inducing but will overall be an interesting watch."

Meanwhile, Engelsman said: "I've worked with Thomas for almost a decade making car films. Who knew that all this time, the one ingredient that was missing was a Francis Bourgeois? Let the car adventures commence."

Holland joked: “When I first heard they were rebooting The Grand Tour and replacing Clarkson Hammond and May, I said, ‘Only a moron would take that job.’”

Holland, who is originally from Canada and studied biology, founded Throttle House in 2015 “out of boredom”. The channel initially focused on BMW builds and occasional car reviews but started to gain momentum when Engelsman joined in 2018.

Engelsman, who is from the UK, became part of Throttle House after suggesting ideas to Holland and asking to be part of his videos. The duo had their first meeting in person at a gathering of Miata car owners.

Of the new trio, Bourgeois is arguably the most famous, having amassed millions of followers and celebrity fans for trainspotting videos.

open image in gallery Francis Bourgeois has risen to TikTok fame as a digital content creator with a passion for trains ( Francis Bourgeois )

The 24-year-old, real name Luke Nicolson, gained widespread popularity for his infectious videos about trainspotting, which would often go viral on TikTok and Instagram and even featured cameos from singer Joe Jonas and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Beyond social media, Bourgeois has ventured into modelling, collaborating with brands like Gucci and The North Face, and has authored a book titled The Trainspotter's Notebook. He also hosted the Channel 4 digital series Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, which featured appearances from footballer Jesse Lingard and musicians Sam Ryder and AJ Tracey.

Clarkson, Hammond and May’s on-screen relationship came to an end in September 2024 with what was said to be the final episode of The Grand Tour, dubbed “One for the Road”, marking the end of their run on the show. They joined the series after leaving Top Gear in 2015.

In July 2024, it was reported that the production company co-owned by the trio – W Chump & Sons – had been dissolved. As part of the company’s dissolution, the trio declared solvency and appointed a liquidator to “wind up” their business.

The company helped produce the show from 2016 to 2024, with The Mirror reporting that Clarkson signed a contract worth £160m with Amazon. It is unknown at this time whether Clarkson, Hammond and May will continue to make an income from any future seasons of the show.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Clarkson is currently enjoying the biggest success of his career with Clarkson’s Farm, a series airing on Amazon’s Prime Video service that documents his attempts to run the 1000-acre farm he purchased in 2008.

Since premiering the show in 2021, Clarkson has extended his business empire by purchasing a Cotswolds pub for £1m – which is the focus of season four of the show.

Speaking to Metro in September 2024, Hammond confirmed that The Grand Tour would be continuing with new hosts, which he said was “amazing” news.

At the time, the TV star admitted that he didn’t know who the new presenters would be but did share some advice with his successors. “If you’re making any show that at its heart has a subject, whether it’s cooking, dancing or cars, the hosts, the primary makers of it, have to have that passion in their heart. And we always did,” said the 54-year-old.