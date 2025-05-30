Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new hosts of The Grand Tour have reportedly been confirmed as the hit Prime Video series moves on from its former presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond.

The ex-Top Gear trio's on-screen relationship came to an end in September 2024 with what was said to be the final episode of The Grand Tour, dubbed “One for the Road”, marking the end of their run on the show.

The show, however, does not appear to be over and will now be rebooted with three new, younger presenters who are popular in the world of YouTube and social media.

According to The Sun, YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, best known for their motoring content, as well as social media star and train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois, will front the revamped version of The Grand Tour.

A source told the tabloid: “Thomas and James are as knowledgeable about motors as Jeremy, Richard and James – the only difference is they’re younger, cooler and a lot more social media savvy. Francis became famous for his love of trainspotting and will be bringing his humour to the show.”

Holland and Engelsman are the duo behind Throttle House, a popular automotive YouTube channel known for its car reviews and track tests. As of May 2025, their channel boasts over 3.2 million subscribers.

Holland, who is originally from Canada and studied biology, founded Throttle House in 2015 “out of boredom”. The channel initially focused on BMW builds and occasional car reviews but started to gain momentum when Engelsman joined in 2018.

Engelsman, who is from the UK, became part of Throttle House after suggesting ideas to Holland and asking to be part of his videos. The duo had their first meeting in person at a gathering of Miata car owners.

Of the new trio, Bourgeois is arguably the most famous, having amassed millions of followers and celebrity fans for trainspotting videos.

The 24-year-old, real name Luke Nicolson, gained widespread popularity for his infectious videos about trainspotting which would often go viral on TikTok and Instagram and even featured cameos from singer Joe Jonas and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Beyond social media, Bourgeois has ventured into modelling, collaborating with brands like Gucci and The North Face, and has authored a book titled The Trainspotter's Notebook. He also hosted the Channel 4 digital series Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, which featured appearances from footballer Jesse Lingard and musicians Sam Ryder and AJ Tracey.

open image in gallery Francis Bourgeois has risen to TikTok fame as a digital content creator with a passion for trains ( Francis Bourgeois )

In July 2024 it was reported that the production company co-owned by Clarkson, Hammond and May and been dissolved. As part of the company’s dissolution, the trio declared solvency and appointed a liquidator to “wind up” their business.

Elsewhere, Clarkson is currently enjoying the biggest success of his career with Clarkson’s Farm, a series airing on Amazon’s subscription service Prime Video that documents his attempts to run the 1000-acre farm he purchased in 2008.

Since premiering the show in 2021, Clarkson has extended his business empire by purchasing a Cotswolds pub for £1m – which is the focus of season four of the show.

Clarkson and Hammond hosted Top Gear’s first series in 2002 alongside Jason Dawe, with May replacing the latter in series two. The trio’s chemistry and on-screen interactions were instrumental to the show becoming such a success, and they remained on the BBC motoring series until Clarkson was dropped in 2015 following a behind-the-scenes incident.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in 2024 ( Getty Images )

While filming at Simonstone Hall Hotel near Hawes, North Yorkshire Clarkson became annoyed when he was told that he and the rest of the cast and crew couldn’t order any hot food as the chefs had gone home. This chain of events is said to have led to Clarkson allegedly punching producer Oisin Tymon – during what the corporation officially described as a “fracas” – and called him a “lazy Irish c***”.

Hammond and May proved their loyalty to Clarkson by also leaving the show and, together, they created The Grand Tour, which premiered in 2016.