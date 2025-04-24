Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After 37 years and 17 seasons on television, the Conner family has said goodnight for the last time.

The Conners, the sequel series to the 1988 sitcom Roseanne, aired its series finale on Wednesday.

The spin-off premiered in 2018 shortly after the planned revival of Roseanne was canceled because of a racist tweet shared by original star Roseanne Barr. It ran for seven seasons, following the Conner family as they struggled to pick up the pieces after matriarch Roseanne Conner’s death. Barr’s character was written off for The Conners, though she was honored in the series finale.

The final seconds of the series saw several mainstays from the original series — namely Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, and Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner — tearfully hug one another and say goodnight to the family’s patriarch, Dan Conner (John Goodman).

Goodman was then left alone in the living room as a brief montage of seasons past played, featuring the trio of characters who had just exited. Goodman then broke the fourth wall in a rare break in character. Looking directly at the camera, he smiled, nodded, and said, “Goodnight” and then walked off, beer in hand

While the moment was a surprise to most, it wasn’t to executive producer and showrunner Bruce Helford. He told the New York Post he wasn’t shocked by Goodman’s moment “because he had pitched that; it was his idea.”

Helford noted the tearful goodbyes from Metcalf, Goranson, and Gilbert were all authentic. “The whole thing just felt so real emotionally, that it would have been too hard to cut it out,” Helford said.

John Goodman and Sara Gilbert in the series finale of 'The Conners' ( Disney )

Executive producer Dave Caplan told the Post: “They earned that moment… we’ve always tried to be really honest with our audience. It was just such an honest moment that it was irresistible to put it on.

“I think [Goodman] just felt that was the right way to say goodbye, and acknowledge the bond, because the audience is part of that show,” he continued. “We are so much connected to the audience; we’re not just an entertainment. It’s been a family for 37 years.”

The moment clearly resonated with fans, who were quick to share their thoughts on the emotional series finale on social media.

“Wow! The last episode of all the actors saying good night and crying That was very heartfelt. I will miss his show dearly. Good thing I have it on DVR,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“John Goodman's sweet smile at the end when he looked right into the camera made me smile. (Through my tears),” another fan wrote.

Someone else said: “John Goodman looking into the camera, saying ‘goodnight,’ and then getting up and walking away just about broke me. I know it’s not the first time we're saying goodbye to these characters but it feels like it’s probably the last time.”

Another fan chimed in on X: “With #TheConners now over, a tip of the Cubs cap to Dan Conner. That was a poignant & genuine farewell. Clearly emotional for the cast. Thank you, John Goodman, for 35+ years of my favorite TV character! I’m glad television got a second chance to say a proper goodnight.”

Someone else wrote: “Since 1988 I have loved the Conner family, so sad to see it end. Thanks for everything, we will miss you.”

The original Roseanne series is available to stream on Peacock, while The Conners can be rewatched on Hulu.