The Boys star Erin Moriarty has been left in tears after saying goodbye to the hit Amazon series.

Moriarty has officially filmed her final scenes for the violent superhero show, which is coming to an end after five seasons.

The news was announced in June 2024 and now, one year on, Moriarty has provided an update to fans, informing them that the finale has been filmed.

“Honestly, f*** ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,’” the emotional Starlight actor wrote, stating: “The tears have begun.”

Moriarty, 31, continued: “I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it.”

The actor has appeared as a main character on The Boys since season one alongside co-stars Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara and Chace Crawford.

In response to Moriarty’s post, Hughie star Quaid wrote: “Love you so much Erin!” while Colby Minife, who plays Ashley Barratt, posted: I love you Erin!! Day 1 till the end.”

Creator Eric Kripke added: “Love you and grateful to you more than I can ever say. Starlight Forever.|”

Before announcing the show was ending, Kripke had previously shared his desire for The Boys to last five seasons in order to finish the story.

He had told fans in 2020 that he had a “rough idea” of how he wanted to end the show. “But I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have,” he reasoned at the time.

The Boys, which debuted in 2019, explores what happens when superheroes become as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – and abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

Kripke has teased the final season by calling it a “gory, epic, moist climax”.

Moriarty’s post arrived after the actor was forced to take an “extensive if not permanent” break from social media after being harassed over “reductive assumptions” about her appearance.

She has repeatedly found herself the source of particular attention from online trolls flooding her posts with remarks about her looks.

The actor has also called out American journalist Megyn Kelly for questioning whether she’d had plastic surgery, dubbing her comments “counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic”.

Moriarty, whose other credits include The Kings of Summer and Captain Fantastic, said she was “horrified” after hearing the comments, writing: “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things.

“To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner– to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

Moriarty’s co-stars in The Boys supported the actor, with Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie, writing: “Love you, Erin. F*** the haters.”