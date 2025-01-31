Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Rothwell, the first contestant to be fired on this year’s series of The Apprentice, has admitted she’s “devastated” to be leaving the competition so soon.

The BBC business show returned for its 19th season on Thursday (30 January), with a roster of 18 entrepreneurs competing for the £250,000 cash prize and mentorship from business magnate and media personality Alan Sugar.

Rothwell, 30, who owns an online gift store called Quirky Giraffe, was let go by Sugar after finding herself on the losing team for the first task of the series and was later accused of having poor sales tactics in the boardroom.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Rothwell said: “I’m absolutely devastated because I didn't get time to show what I could do.”

During The Apprentice’s opening episode, two teams battled it out to sell as many tickets to alpine tours in Austria as possible to gain the biggest profit.

The online gift store owner said she felt she was “unlucky” to be fired from the competition first and felt the sales team all had equal “responsibility” for the failure of the task.

“It could have been any one of us,” she said.

open image in gallery Emma Rothwell became the first contestant eliminated from ‘The Apprentice’ ( BBC )

However, Rothwell admitted there was one reason she was chosen to leave the competition over the other responsible entrepreneurs on her team: “When it came to final speech time, I didn’t realise it was final speech time and I went first so I gave rubbish answers,” she said.

“If I could go back, that’d be the one thing that I would change because I do feel like if I’d have done that properly I might still be in there,” Rothwell added.

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar said: “Emma, you haven’t sold any tickets, and you haven’t explained to me what in fact you did do. It’s difficult but my gut feeling is telling me, Emma, it is with regret, you’re fired.”

Reflecting on her experience after the brutal elimination, Rothwell said she learned she needs to “back myself more” and “be more vocal in my abilities” from her brief time in the competition.

“I just wanted to go on the show to basically show people that a normal person can do well in business, that they don’t have to be nasty.” she added.

open image in gallery Sugar fired Rothwell after she failed to explain her low sales numbers ( BBC )

In her three star review of The Apprentice, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky said: “The tour challenge, too, feels a little over-familiar, and when the candidates return to London, the boardroom showdown lacks fireworks. Sugar looks like he’d rather be indulging in his favourite pastime of tweeting about EastEnders.

“I’m still hopeful for episode two, which appears promising, with the contestants designing their own “virtual popstars” using what looks like the software from The Sims 2.

“But if it doesn’t improve by then, this format might need to go on performance review.”