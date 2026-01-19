Ted Lasso star shares his hope for how season 4 plays out
A majority of the original cast is expected to return for the surprise fourth season of the Emmy-winning sitcom
Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh has revealed the one plot line he would love to see in the Emmy-winning sitcom’s long-awaited fourth season.
The hit feel-good comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as titular Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team, is expected to bring back a majority of its original cast, including Jimoh, who starred as Nigerian footballer Sam Obisanya. Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are also expected to reprise their roles.
Speaking to People magazine recently about the show’s highly anticipated return, 28-year-old Jimoh shared his vision for season four.
“A funeral for Sam,” he quipped. “Wouldn’t that be hilarious? I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking. I take it back, I take it back, I take it back.”
Of the storyline he actually hopes comes to fruition, he said: “I want Ted to actually win something. He’s like, ‘It’s not about the wins and losses.’ I’m like, ‘Win. Win a trophy, bro. Win a trophy.’
“Can you imagine his entire philosophy changes?” he added. “Great, we’ll get like three more seasons. I’m down for that. Let’s have a revenge arc for Ted Lasso.”
Ted Lasso concluded its original three-season run in 2024. The following year, Sudeikis announced the story was being revived with one major twist.
“Ted’s coaching a women’s team,” he teased on a 2025 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.
The first three seasons of the series followed Ted as he relocated from Kansas City to Richmond, U.K., to takeover as manager for English Premier League’s fictional football club, AFC Richmond. In the series’ divisive finale, he returned home to America to deal with personal issues back home, while Roy Kent (Goldstein) stepped in as assistant coach alongside coach Beard (Hunt).
According to reports, the new season will pick up where season three left off, with the first episode shooting in Kansas City.
“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” reads an official season four logline. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”
Over the course of its initial run, Ted Lasso received 61 Emmy nominations in total and won 13, with Sudeikis picking up lead actor in a comedy series trophies in 2021 and 2022.
A release date for Ted Lasso season four has yet to be announced.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks