Taskmaster fans are buzzing with excitement over the newly announced line-up for season 21.

The much-loved Channel 4 series is set to return later this year, with five new famous faces hoping to impress Greg Davies and assistant Little Alex Horne who will return to their respective thrones.

Unveiled on Saturday (3 January), the forthcoming season will feature stand-up comedian Amy Gledhill, The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci, Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani.

In a Taskmaster first, the season features not one but two Oscar nominees with Iannucci and Nanjiani having secured nods for In the Loop (2009) and The Big Sick (2017) respectively.

“Each of these competitors will step forward with a healthy mix of respect, fear and a keen desire to lay claim to Greg’s golden head, struck in what is potentially 24-carat gold, and become the next Taskmaster Champion,” reads the log line for the new series.

Fans are praising the genius line-up, with many particularly excited for Nanjiani’s involvement in the series.

“Taskmaster is my favourite show, and I just found out Kumail Nanjiani will be on the next season,” wrote one person. “2026 is off to the best start!”

“Prepare for Joel and Kumail to be the best Taskmaster duo since the Sues,” said another, referencing Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma who delighted audiences with their antics in 2023.

open image in gallery Picture: ( Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Seattle International Film Festival )

“Armando Ianucci? Kumail Nanjiani? Does Taskmaster suddenly have a billion dollars. What is happening? Omg,” added someone else.

Someone else wrote: “I prayed for times like this,” while another added: “We’re getting to a point that it’s starting to feel like a fever dream.”

open image in gallery Joanna Page ( Getty Images )

Horne had previously teased a guest appearance from an “exotic figure” – though did not explain any further.

“There are two things that are new. [Firstly] we’re filming somewhere as well as the house somewhere that's pretty mad,” he said. “And we have a special guest [in] this [season] from somewhere exotic who you'll recognise. That’s all I can say.”

open image in gallery Armando Iannucci ( Getty Images for The Walt Disne )

The announcement follows shortly after Taskmaster aired a well-received New Year’s special featuring Big Zuu, Jill Scott, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Sam Ryder and Suzie Dent.

A release date for the forthcoming series, but it is expected to arrive sometime in March based on previous seasons.