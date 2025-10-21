HBO drama declared ‘best show of the year’ after riveting season finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Task on HBO reached its dramatic season one conclusion on Sunday after seven widely praised episodes.

The series written by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of Mare of Easttown, saw Mark Ruffalo’s Tom Brandis lead a task force of FBI agents investigating a series of violent robberies of drug houses. In tandem, it followed one of the robbers, Robbie (Tom Pelphrey) — a single parent, living in rural Pennsylvania with his kids and his niece, Maeve (Emilia Jones).

*Warning — Major spoilers for ‘Task’ ahead*

Episode seven, titled “A Still Small Voice,” saw the tension between the task force and the Dark Harts biker gang finally explode after a series of betrayals and tragedies. Jayson (Sam Keeley) fatally stabs Perry (Jamie McShane) after discovering that he murdered his lover, Eryn (Margarita Levieva). Jayson then manages to track down Maeve, to whom Robbie sent the Dark Harts’ drug money after he was killed in episode six.

Agent Grasso (Fabien Frankel), who was revealed to be working with the Dark Harts, is critically wounded in an attempt on his life by the biker gang. Bleeding, he drives to Maeve's home to help save her from Jayson's attack, as do Tom and Aleah (Thuso Mbedu). Grasso eventually manages to shoot Jayson in the head, avenging Lizzie’s (Alison Oliver) death.

open image in gallery Mark Ruffalo and Thuso Mbedu in the 'Task' season one finale ( HBO )

On X, fans of the show heaped praises on the cast and production of the new series, calling it a “cinematic masterpiece.”

“Task culminated in a beautiful finale about forgiveness, sacrifice and healing from trauma. absolutely one of the best shows of the year,” one viewer raved.

“The Task finale was so full of tension and catharsis. beautiful beautifullll performances! I don't think any other series this year can top this one for me,” wrote another.

“Seven episodes of cinematic masterpiece...easily one of hbo’s finest!!” Added a third.

“Just a FABULOUS finale of Task,” wrote a fourth, “a wonderful, gripping, intense show about the human condition deserving of several Emmy nods. More TV like this, please.”

open image in gallery Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey) ( HBO )

In his four-star review for The Independent, Nick Hilton singled out Ruffalo’s performance in the series, which seems all but nailed on for an Emmy nomination next year.

“[Ruffalo] has that rare ability to appear both suave and schlubby,” writes Hilton. “He can play an intellectual, an everyman, or something in between. His reticent detective employs a sprinkling of all these dynamics, at times a charismatic field agent, at others a mournful introvert.”

HBO has not yet renewed Task for a second season; however, while speaking to Esquire earlier this month, Ingelsby said he would “love to have a chance to do another season.”

“If people respond to Task and keep responding to Task, I'd love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place,” he said. “I do feel like I have more stories to tell.”

All episodes of Task are now streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and NOW in the U.K.