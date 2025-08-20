Suranne Jones shares unique filming ritual on the set of Netflix thriller Hostage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suranne Jones has shared her gruelling exercise regime while filming Hostage, a Netflix espionage thriller about a prime minister caught up in a terrorist plot.

The 46-year-old Coronation Street actor will star as fictional PM Abigail Dalton in the new series – and Jones said she would hold herself in a plank position for up to five minutes every day to psych herself up for filming.

The activity is a core-strengthening exercise that is widely considered to be among the most difficult, and sees a person hold their body horizontally while supporting themselves with their hands or forearms.

“In make-up, that’s such an important time for me,” Jones said on This Morning on Wednesday (20 August).

“I want music on, I want Celine Dion pumping out, proper dance vibes. And then me and my make-up designer, she’s [into] fitness – we started planking in the morning.”

However, Jones admitted that “towards the end of the job... that turned into a lot of cheese, meat and wine”.

Jones took research for her role very seriously, visiting the House of Commons and speaking to Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle to understand the dynamics of politics better.

Suranne Jones plays prime minister Abigail Dalton in ‘Hostage’ ( Des Willie/Netflix )

She also praised the role for enhancing representation of working-class Northern women.

“It’s a representation of someone who is working-class, they have worked really hard, they really wanted this position,” she said.

Jones admitted that she had her doubts when discussing the concept with Matt Charman, the series creator. “Are you sure people are going to buy me as the prime minister?” she asked him.

In a previous interview with Radio Times, Jones emphasised its portrayal of the lives of working women.

“The whole thing is about you, your family unit, how women split themselves between work and home, what the cost is, how you want to be portrayed, how the world perceives you as a woman, and what you have to battle with, before you start your day,” she said.

“All of that is going on before you put your heels on. And you might not want to put your heels on. And your power suit. But actually, you have to in order to make a mark in the room.”

Hostage is available to stream on Netflix in 21 August.