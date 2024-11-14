Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for Blackpool week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The competition is heating up on Strictly Come Dancing as the remaining eight couples head to the legendary Blackpool Tower ballroom.

It follows last week’s elimination of X Factor star Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu, who faced singer Wynne Evans and pro partner Katya Jones in the dance-off.

Elsewhere, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley –who has stepped in for Amy Dowden who left the competition due to injury – and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, held their position at the top of the leaderboard for the second week running. Pete Wicks stole hearts with a Couple’s Choice dance dedicated to his late grandma, Doreen, who died in 2022.

The show is usually held in the Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. But for one week each year, the show moves up north to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool – an iconic and historical dancing venue. It also marks a stage when the competition gets fiercer as the weaker dancers have typically been eliminated from the series.

open image in gallery JB Gill and Lauren Oakley on ‘Strictly’ ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Find the full list of songs and dances below...

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will dance an American Smooth to “Jump” by Paul Anka

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will dance a Cha Cha to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe will dance a Salsa to “Don’t Leave Me This Way” by Kylie Minogue

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will dance a Jive to “The Ketchup Song” by Las Ketchup

open image in gallery Sarah and Vito on ‘Strictly’ ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

JB Gill and Lauren Oakley will dance a Quickstep to “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance a Paso Doble to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones will dance a Charleston to “Carmen Suite No. 1: 5. Les toréadors” by George Bizet

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola will dance a Couple’s Choice to “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue