‘Travesty’: Strictly fans react after ‘favourite’ contestant is sixth star eliminated

Strictly fans are sharing their disappointment after Hockey player Sam Quek became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from the 2024 series.

Quek and her partner Nikita Kuzmin were left in the dance off tonight after judges gave them a score of 29 for their American Smooth to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe were also in the dance off, having scored 35 for their Waltz to “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

After the pairs performed their dances one more time, the judges voted to save Douglas and Radebe, meaning Quek was eliminated.

Speaking afterwards to host Tess Daly, Quek said: “I’m gutted, I just want to say thank you. I’ve learned so much. Strictly has just brought that spring in my step back. It’s just been an absolute joy. Nikita, you’ve been key in helping me find that inner Sam that was there, who went a little bit quiet for maybe one or two years and has just come back. I’m gutted because I do feel like I still have more to give.”

Kuzmin said: “I’m just in awe of this girl. Sometimes they say it’s about the journey, not the destination, but to me, it’s about the company. Sam, you are the most wonderful company I could have had.”

Tess Daly, Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Many fans have taken to social media to share their feelings about the news.

“Proper gutted about Sam Quek going out, I thought she’d make Blackpool. She’s still a wonderful soul and great athlete,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “Sam Quek was my favourite on Strictly. So, once again, my favourite exits at a relatively early stage.”

A third wrote: “Sam Quek leaving is another example of the flawed voting system.”

“That Strictly result was a travesty,” shared a fourth. “What are you playing at voting public? Sam should not be going home, and Montell and Jojo should not have been in the dance off. Gutted to see Sam go.”

Tonight’s results show followed an emotional live episode on Saturday. Pro dancer Amy Dowden was unable to perform with her partner JB Gill this week after falling ill, but she attended the live show anyway and was brought to tears by her partner’s dance.

It is hoped that Dowden, who only returned to the competition this year following treatment for breast cancer, will be able to perform on the show as usual next week.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One next Saturday at 6.35pm.