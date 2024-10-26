Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in stitches when judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke appeared wearing matching evil twin costumes during the dancing show’s Halloween Week special.

The judges fully embraced the show’s spooky theme when they arrived onstage looking unrecognisable as they held hands while in costume as The Grady Girls from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, with both judges wearing identical brunette wigs, matching blue dresses and black dolly shoes.

Strictly fans were left shocked by the judges’ choice of the costume, since the pair creepily stayed in character throughout the show’s opening segment.

They kept the joke going as Revel Horwood referred to his fellow judge as his “sister” throughout the show, while Du Beke remarked that he had never looked so good.

“Craig and Anton as the twins from The Shining have just made my year!” wrote one fan online.

Another person said they were “absolutely not coping” with the pair’s costumes, which they found “way too creepy”.

“CRAIG AND ANTON! Holy hell that’s brillliant!” one fan wrote.

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke ( BBC )

“I’m HOWLING at Craig and Anton,” said one viewer, as another called it “genius”.

The Halloween special sees the remaining 11 contestants show off their terrifying transformations as they fight for a place in next week’s competition.

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood giving feedback as Grady sister ( BBC )

JLS singer JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who were in the dance-off last week, are dancing a Foxtrot to “Dancing In The Moonlight” by Toploader while comedian Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell are performing a Samba to “Stayin Alive’” by The Bee Gees. Find the full list of songs and dances below.

Contestants are hoping to avoid following in the footsteps of Paul Merson, who was the fourth celebrity contestant to be eliminated last week, joining unsuccessful celebrities Nick Knowles, Toyah Willcox and Tom Dean.