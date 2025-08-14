Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Apprentice star and social media personality Thomas Skinner has been announced as the 10th contestant for the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 34-year-old confirmed the news on Hits Radio on Thursday (14 August), telling host Sam Thompson: “It's my mum's favourite show, I'm going to be putting on the outfits and trying my best."

In a quote given to the BBC, the businessman said that he is “beyond excited” to be joining the show. “I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!”

Skinner joins Love Island winner Dani Dyer, former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and model and CBBC star Ellie Goldstein on Strictly.

The proud Londoner, who likes to use the word “bosh”, added: “I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh.”

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner has joined Strictly Come Dancing 2025 ( BBC )

He jokingly continued: “Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”

Also announced to be joining the 2025 Strictly series was former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2015.

"I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing lineup but I'd be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified,” she said in a statement released by the BBC.

“I am a not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way and I just really hope I don't make too much of a fool of myself!"

open image in gallery Vicky Pattinson was also announced to be joining the 2025 cohort ( BBC )

Skinner appeared on the fifteenth series of The Apprentice in 2019 and has since gained a prominent following on social media.

The announcement comes after Skinner met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks earlier this week, with the star describing the event as “once in a lifetime”, after he befriended Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X/Twitter. Skinner was invited to join Vance and his family while the vice president was on holiday in the Cotswolds.

Vance bonded with Skinner after the latter claimed he had received “death threats” and “vile comments about my children” after he made a series of posts saying “something’s gone wrong” in the UK and “there is nothing wrong with being proud of where you’re from”.

In separate posts, Skinner argued it was “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”.

On Tuesday evening, he shared a picture of himself and Vance at the barbecue, saying: “Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family. Once in a lifetime.”

open image in gallery Former Apprentice UK contestant Thomas Skinner and JD Vance ( Thomas Skinner/X )

Despite failing to win The Apprentice, Skinner has become a breakout star appearing on numerous TV shows since, including Celebrity MasterChef, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain and Faking It.

Skinner, who has previously worked on market stalls, now runs several businesses, such as a gym and a mattress company. In 2023, he released the self-help book Graft – How to Smash Life and in 2024, presented The Men’s Room mental health podcast with former footballer Neil Ruddock.

He becomes the tenth contestant to join the latest edition of Strictly, which is due to begin in September.

The contestants that have already been announced are model Ellie Goldstein, rugby union player Chris Robshaw, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star La Voix, YouTuber George Clarke, EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, Love Island’s Dani Dyer, Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston, athlete and Gladiator’s star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and ex-footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.